59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Golden Knights

Golden Knights down two more players against Anaheim Ducks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2022 - 7:20 pm
 
Updated March 4, 2022 - 7:26 pm
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb skates during a break in the first period of an ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb skates during a break in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Golden Knights will be down an extra two players for Friday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb and center Brett Howden were scratched. McNabb left Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins in the second period with an undisclosed injury. The reason for Howden’s absence wasn’t immediately clear. He played the entire game Thursday.

McNabb is one of the Knights’ best defensive defenseman and earned a three-year contract extension in January. Howden has been impressive in his first season with the team after arriving in an offseason trade with the New York Rangers. The fourth-line center has eight goals and 11 assists in 42 games and has been one of the Knights’ most productive forwards on a per-minute basis

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New video shows moments before deadliest crash in Nevada records
New video shows moments before deadliest crash in Nevada records
2
Las Vegas gas prices hit all-time high after overnight spike
Las Vegas gas prices hit all-time high after overnight spike
3
Bill would raise tax reporting limit for casino jackpots
Bill would raise tax reporting limit for casino jackpots
4
Industrial park another step closer to replacing shuttered casino
Industrial park another step closer to replacing shuttered casino
5
Argument leads to fatal shooting near UNLV
Argument leads to fatal shooting near UNLV
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST