Golden Knights down two more players against Anaheim Ducks

The injury news isn’t getting better for the Golden Knights. They’ll be shorthanded again Friday against the Anaheim Ducks.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb skates during a break in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Golden Knights will be down an extra two players for Friday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb and center Brett Howden were scratched. McNabb left Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins in the second period with an undisclosed injury. The reason for Howden’s absence wasn’t immediately clear. He played the entire game Thursday.

McNabb is one of the Knights’ best defensive defenseman and earned a three-year contract extension in January. Howden has been impressive in his first season with the team after arriving in an offseason trade with the New York Rangers. The fourth-line center has eight goals and 11 assists in 42 games and has been one of the Knights’ most productive forwards on a per-minute basis

