Knights’ TV announcer staying with team amid Bruins rumors

Dave Goucher announced on “Mercedes In the Morning” on Mix 94.1 FM on Wednesday that he is staying with the Golden Knights.

Instead of broadcasting the game in Edmonton where the Vegas Golden Knights played the Blackhawks, announcers Dave Goucher and Shane Hnidy narrated the game from an empty T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dave Goucher, left, play-by-play announcer for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, and Coach Bruce Cassidy do a Q&A at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage for a Fan Fest on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Dave Goucher isn’t going anywhere.

The Golden Knights’ TV play-by-play announcer is staying with the organization in light of rumors there was interest from the Boston Bruins for their open position.

The Bruins’ TV play-by-play job opened up this summer when longtime announcer Jack Edwards retired after 19 seasons of calling games on NESN. Goucher, who has been the TV voice of the Knights since their inception, was the radio voice of the Bruins for 17 years and called the team’s last Stanley Cup championship in 2011.

“We’ve all been through this. Things come at you out of the blue and there are certain opportunities that come at you and you’re humbled by it,” Goucher said on “Mercedes In The Morning” on Mix 94.1 FM on Wednesday. “I’m beyond humbled and flattered at what’s gone on here recently.”

Goucher said he intends to stay with the Knights and continue calling games on KMCC-34 with color analyst Shane Hnidy.

“I think I have one of the best jobs in the NHL right here,” said Goucher, a Boston University graduate. “Now, that job in Boston is one of the best jobs in the NHL. But I love what we’ve built here over the past seven years with the broadcast. I’ve been here since Day 1. I couldn’t wrap my mind around leaving all of this.

“I feel an enormous responsibility to what we’ve built over the last seven years. I’m extremely blessed to be surrounded by so many talented people. I feel like we’ve just scratched the surface and there’s more to do here.”

