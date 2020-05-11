90°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights extend meal-donation program

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2020 - 12:00 pm
 

The Golden Knights are extending their meal-donation for another two weeks.

They have provided more than 10,000 ready-to-eat meals since April to first responders and medical professionals combating COVID-19 in the Las Vegas Valley.

By extending the program, the Knights will provide 300 meals to various hospitals for 10 days over the next two weeks.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

