Golden Knights extend meal-donation program

The Golden Knights have provided more than 10,000 meals to first responders and medical professionals combating COVID-19 in the Las Vegas Valley.

Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada staff members, including from left, Amy Lowe, office manager, and Christina Arnal nursing manager, load lunches donated by the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation at the CCCN southwest location in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Three hundred pre-packaged meals were delivered to staff in to-go containers that could be reheated. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Golden Knights are extending their meal-donation for another two weeks.

They have provided more than 10,000 ready-to-eat meals since April to first responders and medical professionals combating COVID-19 in the Las Vegas Valley.

By extending the program, the Knights will provide 300 meals to various hospitals for 10 days over the next two weeks.

