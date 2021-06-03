Golden Knights fall into 2-0 hole against Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen scored on a power play 2:07 into overtime Wednesday, and the Golden Knights lost to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the West Division final.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) holds Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) moves the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Brandon Saad (20) is congratulated by teammates after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts to giving up a goal to the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) moves the puck against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Dylan Sikura (15) during the first period Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) celebrates a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Brandon Saad (20) checks Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) into the boards during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) knocks Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) to the ice during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Justus Annunen (75) knocks Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) off his skates during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates a goal against the Colorado Avalanche with teammates on the bench during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) shoots against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) reach for the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) moves the puck against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) dives to get the puck from Colorado Avalanche right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty shoots against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) chase the puck along the boards during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) reach for the puck during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Brandon Saad (20) moves the puck against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER — There were the two chances early in the third period that went off the post and the two shots from point-blank range that the Golden Knights couldn’t convert.

And don’t forget that late power play in the third that also was squandered.

The Knights found their legs Wednesday night and had more than their share of opportunities to even the West Division final, but couldn’t finish and lost 3-2 in overtime to Colorado in Game 2 at Ball Arena.

The Knights trail 2-0 in a best-of-seven series for the first time in franchise history and must hold serve at home starting with Game 3 on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Mikko Rantanen converted on a power play 2:07 into the overtime for the Avalanche, who improved to 6-0 in the postseason..

The Knights had an extra day off after getting blown out in Game 1 and executed their game plan to near perfection, getting pucks in deep and pressuring the Avalanche on the forecheck.

But they were unable to take advantage in the third period. Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch each hit the post in the first two minutes, and Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer turned away Max Pacioretty and Tuch from point-blank range.

Grubauer also made three saves on a late power play after Smith clanked the post again.

Marc-Andre Fleury was back in net for the Knights after resting in Game 1 and finished with 22 saves.

The Avalanche won their 13th straight home game dating to the regular season and improved to 20-0-1 at home since losing to the Knights in overtime March 27.

The Knights spent almost half the first period on special teams and were fortunate not to be down more than one goal after the first period after giving Colorado’s top-ranked power play four chances.

Colorado cashed in on one of those opportunities to regain the lead. Tyson Jost maneuvered to the slot and one-timed a pass from Samuel Girard for a power-play goal with 2:52 remaining in the period.

The Avalanche went 2-for-6 on the power play and are 10-for-23 in the postseason.

Brandon Saad put the Avalanche ahead 3:39 in when he got a step on Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo at the blue line and beat Fleury with a changeup through the legs.

Alec Martinez answered for the Knights on the power play at 9:32 with a one-timer from the right circle off Max Pacioretty’s cross-ice feed, snapping an 0-for-9 skid on the power play on the road.

The Knights responded in the second with their best period of the series, putting pucks below the goal line and pressuring Colorado on the forecheck.

The reward came with 9:32 remaining in the second after Shea Theodore created a turnover in the neutral zone. Jonathan Marchessault found Smith with room on the left wing, and he made a move to his backhand before finishing up high for his second of the postseason.

Marchessault nearly put the Knights ahead late in the second, but Grubauer got a piece of the shot and sent it off the post with 3:40 left in the period.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.