Golden Knights fall into 2-0 hole against Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen scored on a power play 2:07 into overtime Wednesday, and the Golden Knights lost to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the West Division final.
DENVER — There were the two chances early in the third period that went off the post and the two shots from point-blank range that the Golden Knights couldn’t convert.
And don’t forget that late power play in the third that also was squandered.
The Knights found their legs Wednesday night and had more than their share of opportunities to even the West Division final, but couldn’t finish and lost 3-2 in overtime to Colorado in Game 2 at Ball Arena.
The Knights trail 2-0 in a best-of-seven series for the first time in franchise history and must hold serve at home starting with Game 3 on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.
Mikko Rantanen converted on a power play 2:07 into the overtime for the Avalanche, who improved to 6-0 in the postseason..
The Knights had an extra day off after getting blown out in Game 1 and executed their game plan to near perfection, getting pucks in deep and pressuring the Avalanche on the forecheck.
But they were unable to take advantage in the third period. Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch each hit the post in the first two minutes, and Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer turned away Max Pacioretty and Tuch from point-blank range.
Grubauer also made three saves on a late power play after Smith clanked the post again.
Marc-Andre Fleury was back in net for the Knights after resting in Game 1 and finished with 22 saves.
The Avalanche won their 13th straight home game dating to the regular season and improved to 20-0-1 at home since losing to the Knights in overtime March 27.
The Knights spent almost half the first period on special teams and were fortunate not to be down more than one goal after the first period after giving Colorado’s top-ranked power play four chances.
Colorado cashed in on one of those opportunities to regain the lead. Tyson Jost maneuvered to the slot and one-timed a pass from Samuel Girard for a power-play goal with 2:52 remaining in the period.
The Avalanche went 2-for-6 on the power play and are 10-for-23 in the postseason.
Brandon Saad put the Avalanche ahead 3:39 in when he got a step on Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo at the blue line and beat Fleury with a changeup through the legs.
Alec Martinez answered for the Knights on the power play at 9:32 with a one-timer from the right circle off Max Pacioretty’s cross-ice feed, snapping an 0-for-9 skid on the power play on the road.
The Knights responded in the second with their best period of the series, putting pucks below the goal line and pressuring Colorado on the forecheck.
The reward came with 9:32 remaining in the second after Shea Theodore created a turnover in the neutral zone. Jonathan Marchessault found Smith with room on the left wing, and he made a move to his backhand before finishing up high for his second of the postseason.
Marchessault nearly put the Knights ahead late in the second, but Grubauer got a piece of the shot and sent it off the post with 3:40 left in the period.
