Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ Fan Fest returns to downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2023 - 6:18 pm
 
Las Vegas Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo signs autographs during the Fan Fest at the F ...
Las Vegas Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo signs autographs during the Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Fans get excited as the Las Vegas Golden Knights’ Brayden McNabb signs autographs during ...
Fans get excited as the Las Vegas Golden Knights’ Brayden McNabb signs autographs during the Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Las Vegas Vivas cheer for players on the stage during the Golden Knights annual Fan Fest at the ...
Las Vegas Vivas cheer for players on the stage during the Golden Knights annual Fan Fest at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Las Vegas Golden Knights team members and Chance walk down the red carpet during a Fan Fest ...
The Las Vegas Golden Knights team members and Chance walk down the red carpet during a Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Chance greets fans and holds a baby as he makes his way down the red carpet during a Las Vegas ...
Chance greets fans and holds a baby as he makes his way down the red carpet during a Las Vegas Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Dave Goucher, left, play-by-play announcer for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, Coach Bruce Cassid ...
Dave Goucher, left, play-by-play announcer for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, Coach Bruce Cassidy, center, and Shane Hnidy, Knights TV analyst, right, do a Q&A at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage for a Fan Fest on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Fans cheer during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main S ...
Fans cheer during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Fans during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. sta ...
Fans during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Fans cheer during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main S ...
Fans cheer during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
The Vegas Vivas walk down the red carpet during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fr ...
The Vegas Vivas walk down the red carpet during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
The Vegas Vivas and drumbots walk down the red carpet during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan F ...
The Vegas Vivas and drumbots walk down the red carpet during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Fans prepare their gear for autographs during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Frem ...
Fans prepare their gear for autographs during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Fans during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. sta ...
Fans during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Fans during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. sta ...
Fans during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Fans during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. sta ...
Fans during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
The Las Vegas Golden Knights’ mascot, Chance, zip lines into the Fan Fest at the Fremont ...
The Las Vegas Golden Knights’ mascot, Chance, zip lines into the Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
The Las Vegas Golden Knights’ mascot, Chance, zip lines into the Fan Fest at the Fremont ...
The Las Vegas Golden Knights’ mascot, Chance, zip lines into the Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Derek Stevens, center, owner of the D Las Vegas hotel-casino, provides opening remarks as his w ...
Derek Stevens, center, owner of the D Las Vegas hotel-casino, provides opening remarks as his wife, Nicole Parthum, right, listens during Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Las Vegas Golden Knights’ Mark Stone signs autographs during the Fan Fest at the Fremont ...
Las Vegas Golden Knights’ Mark Stone signs autographs during the Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Chance greets fans as he makes his way down the red carpet during a Las Vegas Knights Fan Fest ...
Chance greets fans as he makes his way down the red carpet during a Las Vegas Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Fans get excited as the Las Vegas Golden Knights’ Brayden McNabb signs autographs during ...
Fans get excited as the Las Vegas Golden Knights’ Brayden McNabb signs autographs during the Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
The Vegas Vivas perform during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Expe ...
The Vegas Vivas perform during the Las Vegas Golden Knights Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Las Vegas Golden Knights’ Phil Kessel signs autographs during the Fan Fest at the Fremon ...
Las Vegas Golden Knights’ Phil Kessel signs autographs during the Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Las Vegas Golden Knights’ Phil Kessel signs autographs during the Fan Fest at the Fremon ...
Las Vegas Golden Knights’ Phil Kessel signs autographs during the Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5
Las Vegas Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo signs autographs during the Fan Fest at the F ...
Las Vegas Golden Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo signs autographs during the Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience Main St. stage on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

The Golden Knights held their annual Fan Fest on Sunday at the Fremont Street Experience on the Main Street Stage. This was the first mid-season Fan Fest since 2020.

Players and members of the Golden Knights staff walked the red carpet, signed autographs and interacted and took photos with fans.

Chance, the Vegas Vivas! and the drumbots also made appearences at the downtown event.

The event came just as the Golden Knights are first in the Pacific Division and Western Conference in points (56) and points percentage (.667). And they have a four-day break before a Thursday game against Florida at T-Mobile Arena.

The four consecutive days without a game constitute their second-longest break of the season, behind their bye week before All-Star Weekend.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

