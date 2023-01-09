Golden Knights’ Fan Fest returns to downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The Golden Knights held their annual Fan Fest on Sunday at the Fremont Street Experience on the Main Street Stage. This was the first mid-season Fan Fest since 2020.
Players and members of the Golden Knights staff walked the red carpet, signed autographs and interacted and took photos with fans.
Chance, the Vegas Vivas! and the drumbots also made appearences at the downtown event.
The event came just as the Golden Knights are first in the Pacific Division and Western Conference in points (56) and points percentage (.667). And they have a four-day break before a Thursday game against Florida at T-Mobile Arena.
The four consecutive days without a game constitute their second-longest break of the season, behind their bye week before All-Star Weekend.
