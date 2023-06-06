71°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights fan shoved by Miami reporter during report

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2023 - 5:00 am
 
(Samantha Rivera via Twitter)
The Golden Knights scored a big victory Monday night over Florida, and a Miami reporter wasn’t too happy with one exuberant Knights fan.

During a live report after the game ended at T-Mobile Arena, CBS Miami reporter Samantha Rivera was briefly but rudely interrupted by an unidentified male Knights fan.

The video was tweeted by Rivera after the game.

The fan, wearing a gray Knights jersey, approached from Rivera’s right and tried to get in front of the camera. While speaking, Rivera extended her right arm and blocked the fan while holding her phone. He continued to try to get into the shot, and she shoved him away, with her phone pressed against his face.

The incident lasted about five seconds.

“Get the hell out of my face when I’m working,” she said in a tweet. “(I’m) excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!!”

The Knights beat the Panthers 7-2 in front of an announced crowd of 18,561 to take a 2-0 series lead. Game 3 is Thursday in South Florida.

