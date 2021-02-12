Golden Knights fans have mixed feelings over new gold helmets
The Golden Knights debuted new chrome gold helmets Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks, and fans took to social media to voice their displeasure.
The Golden Knights are taking “golden” to heart this season.
They debuted their gold jerseys against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 16, which included an all gold Marc-Andre Fleury donning his famous gold pads.
But Thursday, the Knights took it to another level with the debut of their chrome gold helmets.
The Henderson Silver Knights, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, was the first to showcase the chrome helmet look during their first game of the season on Feb. 6.
While many seemed to like the chrome silver buckets worn by the minor league team, fans were not nearly as impressed by the Knights’ gold version.
Vegas has gotten many, many things right. These helmets are not one of those things.
— Rob Leis (@robleis13) February 12, 2021
Golden Knights new chrome gold helmets looking fresh tonight #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/PpUbBwOgQo
— Petrov McGuire (@McguirePetrov) February 12, 2021
My husband and I had this exact reaction when we saw the gold helmets. Really, they are seriously AWFUL. pic.twitter.com/DLGOcRIGRb
— 🎬 moviegal226 (@moviegal226) February 12, 2021
I love my Golden Knights.. but these gold helmets are horrible 🤣
— Justin Poles (@justinpoles11) February 12, 2021
I think I'd rather put #gorrilaglue in my hair than be caught wearing those gold Vegas Golden Knights helmets. 🤣
— Eddie 4 4 4 (@Rgonzo444) February 12, 2021
Why is everyone complaining about the @GoldenKnights helmets, I for one am thrilled they are still doing @starwars night during a pandemic pic.twitter.com/8sZN1ObVXc
— ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) February 12, 2021
OK, quick break from all Nevada gaming coverage for a quick comment on @GoldenKnights gold helmets. Please BURN them after the first period. That is all Thank you. #vgk #VegasBorn
— Howard Stutz (@howardstutz) February 12, 2021
this is all I think about when I see those Vegas Golden Knights helmets pic.twitter.com/5B82GkKOE7
— bianca 🦖 (@biancazilla) February 12, 2021
But if you look long enough on Twitter, you can find one or two people who enjoyed the helmets — myself included.
I do too. As someone in my feed said yesterday, it puts the gold in Golden.
— cryssie (@eissyrc) February 12, 2021
Perhaps the helmets will receive a better reaction if worn with the right jersey.
