Golden Knights

Golden Knights fans have mixed feelings over new gold helmets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2021 - 1:33 pm
 
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) moves the puck up the ice with Anaheim Ducks defens ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) moves the puck up the ice with Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) moving in to defend during the second period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Anaheim Ducks right wing David Backes (21) has the puck slapped away by Golden Knights defensem ...
Anaheim Ducks right wing David Backes (21) has the puck slapped away by Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) with teammate Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) behind during the first period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Ben Hutton (7) tangle ...
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Ben Hutton (7) tangle on the boards as Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) takes control of the puck during the third period of an NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights are taking “golden” to heart this season.

They debuted their gold jerseys against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 16, which included an all gold Marc-Andre Fleury donning his famous gold pads.

But Thursday, the Knights took it to another level with the debut of their chrome gold helmets.

The Henderson Silver Knights, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, was the first to showcase the chrome helmet look during their first game of the season on Feb. 6.

While many seemed to like the chrome silver buckets worn by the minor league team, fans were not nearly as impressed by the Knights’ gold version.

But if you look long enough on Twitter, you can find one or two people who enjoyed the helmets — myself included.

Perhaps the helmets will receive a better reaction if worn with the right jersey.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

