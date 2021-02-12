Golden Knights fans have mixed feelings over new gold helmets

The Golden Knights debuted new chrome gold helmets Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks, and fans took to social media to voice their displeasure.

The Golden Knights are taking “golden” to heart this season.

They debuted their gold jerseys against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 16, which included an all gold Marc-Andre Fleury donning his famous gold pads.

But Thursday, the Knights took it to another level with the debut of their chrome gold helmets.

The Henderson Silver Knights, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, was the first to showcase the chrome helmet look during their first game of the season on Feb. 6.

While many seemed to like the chrome silver buckets worn by the minor league team, fans were not nearly as impressed by the Knights’ gold version.

But if you look long enough on Twitter, you can find one or two people who enjoyed the helmets — myself included.

Perhaps the helmets will receive a better reaction if worn with the right jersey.

