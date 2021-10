The Golden Knights returned to T-Moile Arena Tuesday night, and so did their fans.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) smiles in between the action next to left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and defenseman Alec Martinez (23) in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) saves a shot on goal by the Kraken in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kraken center Ryan Donato (9) scores a goal on Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) as defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) defend in the background in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrate a goal against Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scores against Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Seattle Kraken players celebrate after scoring a goal in the second period against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against Seattle Kraken center Mason Appleton (22) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) collides with Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev (13) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato (9) celebrates a goal with teammates in front of Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Aiden Godfrey, 7, left, Trysten Tra, 7, second from left, Tyson Tra, 10, top right, and Tatum Tra, 5, bottom right, show off their Golden Knights-themed suits before an NHL hockey game against the Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. The friends and brothers' parents are Golden Knights season ticket holders. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The pregame show brings in the Golden Knights season opener against the Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans cheer as the Golden Knights take the ice before the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14), left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrate a goal scored by Pacioretty against the Kraken in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) skates for the puck behind Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) passes as Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano (5) reaches to block and Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) eyes the puck in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Daniel and Debrah Escobedo, of Las Vegas, share a hug before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Seattle Kraken fans before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Seattle Kraken fans before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Eve Gizelbach dances outside before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights take the ice before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) after scoring a goal in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev (13) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The team opened its 2021-22 season, hosting the expansion Seattle Kraken, and fans of the Golden Knights were hyped up and dressed up for the occasion.

The Knights handed the Kraken their first loss, 4-3.

