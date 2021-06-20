Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon tests positive for COVID

The Golden Knights said general manager Kelly McCrimmon is self-isolating. No Knights players were listed among those unable to practice or play because of COVID protocols.

Kelly McCrimmon, Golden Knights general manager, speaks to the media at City National Arena on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme, right, talks to the team during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon tested positive for COVID-19, the team said Sunday.

The Knights said McCrimmon is self-isolating and following all protocols and recommendations from health officials and the NHL. No Knights players were listed Sunday among those unable to practice or play because of COVID-19 protocols.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Sunday’s Game 4 between the Knights and Montreal Canadiens is expected to be played as scheduled.

McCrimmon and president of hockey operations George McPhee were shown watching Friday’s Game 3 between the Knights and Montreal Canadiens without masks Friday on Canada’s Sportsnet broadcast.

Ducharme speaks

Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said Sunday he’s feeling well and wishes he could be with his team after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Ducharme said he doesn’t know how he tested positive and is unsure when he will be able to return. Assistant coach Luke Richardson is running Montreal’s bench in Ducharme’s absence.

No Canadiens or Knights players have appeared on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol-related absences list since Ducharme tested positive. He said no one has tested positive around him.

Ducharme, who has received the second dose of the vaccine but has not reached fully vaccinated status, said he talks with the Canadiens’ other coaches a couple of times a day and is talking with his players once a day. He had a Zoom meeting with the team Saturday and planned to do another one before Sunday’s Game 4.

“It’s tough to describe,” Ducharme said. “You feel helpless. It’s just watching, hoping for the best. It’s a weird situation. I’ve never been through that. The last time I watched the Canadiens on TV, it was probably like three years, four years ago. Kind of a special situation, but it’s been a special year. We’ve been through a lot, and we’ll get through that.”

Knights coach Pete DeBoer can relate to Ducharme’s situation. He had to watch his team lose 5-4 in a shootout to the St. Louis Blues at home when he and his coaching staff were isolating. General manager Kelly McCrimmon ran the bench with the help of the Silver Knights coaches.

“It’s a helpless feeling sitting there,” DeBoer said. “I wish him in the best, and I’m glad that’s in my rearview mirror.”

Bell Centre atmosphere

The announced attendance of 3,500 at Bell Centre for Friday’s Game 3 isn’t what the Knights are used to anymore. They still liked the atmosphere, even though it was the smallest crowd they’ve played before in the postseason.

“There’s a lot of energy,” said left wing William Carrier, who was born in nearby LaSalle, Quebec. “It’s way more fun to play in that kind of building than play in the bubble.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.