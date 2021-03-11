Golden Knights’ gold helmets ‘here to stay,’ owner says

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley said the gold helmets, which have garnered a strong reaction around the NHL and on social media, will continue to be worn.

Golden Knights center Cody Glass, fourth from left, celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) communicates with Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the third period of their NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans better get used to the metallic gold helmets.

Owner Bill Foley said the buckets, which have garnered a strong reaction around the NHL and on social media, are part of the organization’s efforts to stand out and will continue to be worn.

“They’re here to stay,” Foley said. “We need to be different.”

The golden domes are the brainchild of president of hockey operations George McPhee, according to Foley. They debuted Feb. 11 against Anaheim and have been worn the past three home games when the Knights are in their steel gray uniform.

Foley admitted the Knights have received negative feedback from other teams about the shiny headgear, but he has no plans to alter the look.

“From our side, we like them,” Foley said. “Our whole game-day activities, they’re all different than other places. And people are trying to copy us, but, honestly, we need to be entertainment-oriented, and I just believe the gold helmets are another piece of that.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.