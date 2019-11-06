Golden Knights hold off Blue Jackets, snap 2-game losing skid

Reilly Smith finished with two goals, and the Golden Knights snapped a two-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights snapped a two-game losing streak with a 2-1 road win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek, left, of the Czech Republic, passes the puck behind Columbus Blue Jackets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson, center, of Sweden, watches forward Reilly Smith's goal past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo, left, of Finland, as forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, of Denmark, defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Reilly Smith finished with two goals, and the Golden Knights snapped a two-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena.

Smith converted short-handed on a 2-on-1 with William Karlsson to put the Knights ahead at 7:36 of the second period. It was his team-leading ninth goal of the season.

Marc-Andre Fleury returned after missing Saturday’s loss to Winnipeg with the flu and made 29 saves to pick up his league-best ninth victory.

Smith put the Knights on top with 44.8 seconds remaining in the first period when his pass from behind the net bounced off Oliver Bjorkstrand and past Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

Karlsson had two assists to reach 200 points for his NHL career.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.