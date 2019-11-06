Golden Knights hold off Blue Jackets, snap 2-game losing skid
Reilly Smith finished with two goals, and the Golden Knights snapped a two-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Reilly Smith finished with two goals, and the Golden Knights snapped a two-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena.
Smith converted short-handed on a 2-on-1 with William Karlsson to put the Knights ahead at 7:36 of the second period. It was his team-leading ninth goal of the season.
Marc-Andre Fleury returned after missing Saturday’s loss to Winnipeg with the flu and made 29 saves to pick up his league-best ninth victory.
Smith put the Knights on top with 44.8 seconds remaining in the first period when his pass from behind the net bounced off Oliver Bjorkstrand and past Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.
Karlsson had two assists to reach 200 points for his NHL career.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.