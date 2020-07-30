Golden Knights join NHL teams demonstrating for social equality

The Golden Knights planned a demonstration to promote racial equality before Thursday’s exhibition game against Arizona in Edmonton, Alberta.

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore and head coach Pete DeBoer comment on the team's plans to demonstrate during the National Anthem and the importance of displaying unity. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75, left) is harassed by goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) while looking for a pass close to the net during practice at the City National Arena on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights planned a demonstration to promote racial equality before Thursday’s exhibition game against Arizona.

Coach Pete DeBoer did not disclose how the Knights intend to make their statement at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

“The way I’ve approached it, I’ve deferred to Ryan Reaves to really head this up,” DeBoer said on a video conference call after the Knights’ morning skate. “It’s obviously something that’s very personal for him. I’m not going to talk about what he has planned, but it’s along the same lines of the solidarity that everyone else is showing around the world for this. We’re more than happy to participate.”

Reaves is one of two Black players on the Knights’ postseason roster, in addition to forward Keegan Kolesar. Reaves’ father, Willard, is African-American and also served as a sergeant with the Manitoba Sheriff Services in Winnipeg.

Several NHL teams have taken stands against racism and social injustice before their exhibition games, standing side by side or locking arms during the national anthems.

The league plans to highlight its anti-racism and social justice initiatives during its opening ceremonies Saturday for the start of the 24-team postseason tournament.

“(Reaves) is kind of talking to us about it,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “We’ve got something set up for tonight just to show the unity that we all have. I think that’s going to be important.”

AHL start date

The Silver Knights could play their first game as soon as Dec. 4.

The revised start date for the 2020-21 American Hockey League season was announced by president and CEO Scott Howson on Thursday and approved by the league’s Board of Governors during its annual meeting.

The league did not announce whether fans would be able to attend games and said in a statement that details regarding the schedule are still to be determined. AHL teams rely heavily on ticket and sponsorship sales to generate revenue.

The Silver Knights serve as the top minor league affiliate for the Golden Knights and will play at Orleans Arena during construction of a new arena at the site of the former Henderson Pavilion.

Gamer gear

William Karlsson doesn’t mess around when it comes to video games.

The center brought a new, 20-inch monitor on the plane to Edmonton and has it set up in his hotel room to go with his PlayStation.

“It fits perfectly on the little desk in the room,” Karlsson said.

The Knights arrived Sunday, and Karlsson said he’s logged plenty of hours playing “Call of Duty: Warzone” during his downtime.

“I’m real good,” he deadpanned, drawing laughter from Theodore.

Pacioretty update

Left wing Max Pacioretty remains in Las Vegas as he recovers from a “minor injury.”

It is unclear whether the Knights’ leading scorer during the regular season will be available for the start of the round robin Monday against Dallas.

“Not here yet, but improving quickly,” DeBoer said. “That’s about all I have.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.