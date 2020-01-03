Golden Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault out with lower-body injury

Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault missed Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena and is day to day with a lower-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) shoots a penalty shot for a score against Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during the third period of their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Marchessault scored two goals in Tuesday’s 5-2 victory over Anaheim but missed Wednesday’s practice. He briefly was on the ice at Thursday’s morning skate before departing.

Marchessault is fifth on the team in scoring with 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 43 games. He appeared in 126 straight games before he was scratched Thursday.

