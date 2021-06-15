Golden Knights’ lineup for Game 1 against Montreal Canadiens

Here are the players the Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens are going with for Game 1 of their NHL semifinal.

Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) skates onto the ice with teammates to warm up before taking on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer as players warm up before taking on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) skates onto the ice with teammates to warm up before taking on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury skates onto the ice to warm up before taking on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens are sticking with what’s been working for them in Game 1 of their NHL semifinal series Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights didn’t make any lineup changes Monday compared to what they rolled out Thursday in their series-clinching Game 6 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Canadiens went with the same group that helped them finish a sweep of the Winnipeg Jets on June 7.

That means the Knights will avoid having to face injured Jeff Petry, who was tied for seventh among defensemen in scoring this season, in Game 1. Petry took part in Montreal’s optional morning skate Monday in a noncontact jersey.

“We said that he could be back early in the series, and with the info we have, we’re confident he’ll be back soon,” Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said Monday morning.

Here is what the Knights’ lineup looks like:

Max Pacioretty-Chandler Stephenson-Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith

Mattias Janmark-Nicolas Roy-Alex Tuch

William Carrier-Keegan Kolesar-Ryan Reaves

Alec Martinez-Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore

Nick Holden-Zach Whitecloud

Marc-Andre Fleury

Here’s what the Canadiens look like:

Artturi Lehkonen-Phillip Danault-Brendan Gallagher

Tyler Toffoli-Nick Suzuki-Cole Caufield

Paul Byron-Jesperi Kotkaniemi-Josh Anderson

Joel Armia-Eric Staal-Corey Perry

Ben Chiarot-Shea Weber

Joel Edmundson-Brett Kulak

Alexander Romanov-Erik Gustafsson

Carey Price

