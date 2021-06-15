Golden Knights’ lineup for Game 1 against Montreal Canadiens
Here are the players the Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens are going with for Game 1 of their NHL semifinal.
The Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens are sticking with what’s been working for them in Game 1 of their NHL semifinal series Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights didn’t make any lineup changes Monday compared to what they rolled out Thursday in their series-clinching Game 6 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Canadiens went with the same group that helped them finish a sweep of the Winnipeg Jets on June 7.
That means the Knights will avoid having to face injured Jeff Petry, who was tied for seventh among defensemen in scoring this season, in Game 1. Petry took part in Montreal’s optional morning skate Monday in a noncontact jersey.
“We said that he could be back early in the series, and with the info we have, we’re confident he’ll be back soon,” Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said Monday morning.
Here is what the Knights’ lineup looks like:
Max Pacioretty-Chandler Stephenson-Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson-Reilly Smith
Mattias Janmark-Nicolas Roy-Alex Tuch
William Carrier-Keegan Kolesar-Ryan Reaves
Alec Martinez-Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb-Shea Theodore
Nick Holden-Zach Whitecloud
Marc-Andre Fleury
Here’s what the Canadiens look like:
Artturi Lehkonen-Phillip Danault-Brendan Gallagher
Tyler Toffoli-Nick Suzuki-Cole Caufield
Paul Byron-Jesperi Kotkaniemi-Josh Anderson
Joel Armia-Eric Staal-Corey Perry
Ben Chiarot-Shea Weber
Joel Edmundson-Brett Kulak
Alexander Romanov-Erik Gustafsson
Carey Price
