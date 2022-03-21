64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Golden Knights

Golden Knights lose defenseman on waivers to Kraken

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2022 - 11:26 am
 
Golden Knights defenseman Derrick Pouliot (51) skates with the puck followed by Panthers right ...
Golden Knights defenseman Derrick Pouliot (51) skates with the puck followed by Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will be down a defenseman Monday against the Minnesota Wild.

Defenseman Derrick Pouliot was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Kraken after playing in the Knights’ past two games. He was placed on waivers Sunday in a procedural move. Players who are on an NHL team’s active roster at noon on trade deadline day cannot be sent down to the American Hockey League the rest of the season.

Pouliot had one assist in two games with the Knights. His appearance Thursday against Florida was his first in an NHL game since Nov. 30, 2019.

Pouliot participated in the Knights’ morning skate Monday and appeared set to skate in the lineup on the third defense pair with Dylan Coghlan. Instead, he’s heading to a new team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders sign a new quarterback
Raiders sign a new quarterback
2
2 freeway-related projects set to start this year in Las Vegas Valley
2 freeway-related projects set to start this year in Las Vegas Valley
3
Henderson casino owner sets sights on new downtown hotel
Henderson casino owner sets sights on new downtown hotel
4
CARTOONS: John Kerry is the new Greta Thunberg
CARTOONS: John Kerry is the new Greta Thunberg
5
Charges dropped in case of ex-therapist accused of sexually abusing teen
Charges dropped in case of ex-therapist accused of sexually abusing teen
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST