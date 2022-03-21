Golden Knights lose defenseman on waivers to Kraken

Golden Knights defenseman Derrick Pouliot was claimed by the Seattle Kraken on Monday after being placed on waivers Sunday in a procedural move.

Golden Knights defenseman Derrick Pouliot (51) skates with the puck followed by Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will be down a defenseman Monday against the Minnesota Wild.

Defenseman Derrick Pouliot was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Kraken after playing in the Knights’ past two games. He was placed on waivers Sunday in a procedural move. Players who are on an NHL team’s active roster at noon on trade deadline day cannot be sent down to the American Hockey League the rest of the season.

Pouliot had one assist in two games with the Knights. His appearance Thursday against Florida was his first in an NHL game since Nov. 30, 2019.

Pouliot participated in the Knights’ morning skate Monday and appeared set to skate in the lineup on the third defense pair with Dylan Coghlan. Instead, he’s heading to a new team.

