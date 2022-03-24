76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Golden Knights

Golden Knights lose goaltender for indefinite period

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2022 - 11:59 am
 
In this Feb. 16, 2022, file photo, Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) skates aroun ...
In this Feb. 16, 2022, file photo, Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) skates around goal in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights will be down a goaltender for Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena.

Coach Pete DeBoer said goaltender Laurent Brossoit will not dress for the game, and there is no timeline for his return. Brossoit has backed up goaltender Logan Thompson for the Knights’ past four games. DeBoer said Brossoit was available in that stretch to back up but not start.

Goaltender Jiri Patera was at the Knights’ morning skate with Brossoit watching from the bench in street clothes. Patera, 23, has a .901 save percentage and 2.92 goals-against average for the Silver Knights this season.

Also, DeBoer said injured players Brayden McNabb (undisclosed) and Robin Lehner (lower body) were closer to returning than Mark Stone (back) and Reilly Smith (undisclosed). None of the four players participated in the morning skate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Davante Adams’ deal with Raiders forces Chiefs to trade Tyreek Hill
Davante Adams’ deal with Raiders forces Chiefs to trade Tyreek Hill
2
Homebuilders eye Pahrump, Mesquite as Las Vegas land prices take off
Homebuilders eye Pahrump, Mesquite as Las Vegas land prices take off
3
Raiders sign free-agent defensive lineman
Raiders sign free-agent defensive lineman
4
Man awarded $8M after being served chemicals instead of beer at Henderson bar
Man awarded $8M after being served chemicals instead of beer at Henderson bar
5
Police say argument preceded Tuesday murder-suicide in south Las Vegas
Police say argument preceded Tuesday murder-suicide in south Las Vegas
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST