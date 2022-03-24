Golden Knights lose goaltender for indefinite period

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit will miss Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena, and there is no timeline for his return.

In this Feb. 16, 2022, file photo, Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) skates around goal in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights will be down a goaltender for Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators at T-Mobile Arena.

Coach Pete DeBoer said goaltender Laurent Brossoit will not dress for the game, and there is no timeline for his return. Brossoit has backed up goaltender Logan Thompson for the Knights’ past four games. DeBoer said Brossoit was available in that stretch to back up but not start.

Goaltender Jiri Patera was at the Knights’ morning skate with Brossoit watching from the bench in street clothes. Patera, 23, has a .901 save percentage and 2.92 goals-against average for the Silver Knights this season.

Also, DeBoer said injured players Brayden McNabb (undisclosed) and Robin Lehner (lower body) were closer to returning than Mark Stone (back) and Reilly Smith (undisclosed). None of the four players participated in the morning skate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.