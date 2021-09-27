Golden Knights make first roster moves of training camp

The Golden Knights send eight players back to their junior hockey teams Monday after playing their first preseason game Sunday.

Vegas Golden Knights' Lukas Cormier (40) participates during rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights made their first roster moves of training camp Monday.

Forwards Jakub Brabenec, Jakub Demek, Marcus Kallionkieli and Kaleb Pearson, defensemen Daniil Chayka, Artur Cholach and Lukas Cormier and goaltender Jesper Vikman were sent to their respective junior teams.

Cormier played 22:34 in the Knights’ 4-2 loss in their preseason opener to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday while Vikman served as Logan Thompson’s backup goaltender. Cormier, a 2020 third-round pick, has intriguing offensive talent, but his minus-2 rating against the Sharks showed he can still improve defensively.

“Every area of my game I just try to get better a little bit everywhere,” Cormier said Sunday morning. “But I’ve got to work a little bit on my defensive game this year to get more strength.”

Brabenec, Chayka, Cholach and Demek were part of the Knights’ 2021 draft class. Chayka, a second-round pick, signed his entry-level contract Sunday.

The moves leave the Knights’ training camp roster at 54 players, including the injured Layton Ahac, Jake Bischoff, Connor Corcoran and Alex Tuch.

