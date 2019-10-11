Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury faces busy stretch again

With backup goaltender Malcolm Subban out with a lower-body injury, Marc-Andre Fleury probably won’t get much rest with the Knights set to play seven games in the next 11 days.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) collides with Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, top, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes won 4-1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes left wing Christian Dvorak (18) gets clobbered by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) and defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Michael Grabner (40) has his breakaway shot stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer (36) has his shot stopped by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) and defenseman Jon Merrill (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) sends the puck past Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) gives up a goal to Arizona Coyotes' Conor Garland, not seen, as Coyotes left wing Christian Dvorak (18) turns to celebrate during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Marc-Andre Fleury was one of the last players off the ice during Thursday’s morning skate in Glendale, Arizona, staying late with the scratches from the game against the Coyotes. The Golden Knights goaltender worked up a significant sweat since he expected to have the night off while Malcolm Subban made his first start.

That scene is supposed to play out more often this season, as the Knights look to reduce Fleury’s workload and preserve their All-Star for a potential postseason run.

Of course, all this took place before Subban was injured and left after the first period of the Knights’ 4-1 loss.

With the Knights set to play seven games in the next 11 days, including a back-to-back that begins Saturday against the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena, Fleury is facing the prospect of another busy October.

“It’s tough to find that perfect number (of starts). I think every season’s different,” Fleury said Thursday. “We’ve talked. They have a plan in place for the season. I’m fine with whatever they throw at me.”

Subban remains day to day with a lower-body injury, according to coach Gerard Gallant, and the team is expected to call up either Oscar Dansk or Garret Sparks from their American Hockey League affiliate to serve as Fleury’s backup. Sparks started for the Chicago Wolves in Friday’s game at San Antonio.

Subban appeared to be injured with less than a minute remaining in the first period when Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz was checked from behind by defenseman Jon Merrill and landed on Subban’s left leg.

Seconds later, Subban was unable to slide across the crease in time to deny Schmaltz on the doorstep, though it would have been a difficult save, regardless. Subban was then slow to his skates but finished the final 38.9 seconds before giving way to Fleury.

Likely this is where Subban got hurt last night; Schmaltz lands on Subban's left leg after getting checked by Merrill. Moments later, Schmaltz scored to make it 2-0. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/ZUOCEjOpcv — Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) October 11, 2019

“I’m sure he’s pretty upset,” Gallant said. “He won’t be out a long time. … But I’ll tell you something. I felt really good about his first period. He was outstanding. He battled hard and kept the game close for us.”

Fleury started 23 of the first 27 games last season as the Knights tried to dig out of an early deficit in the standings, and he was on pace to lead the NHL in games played until being injured in March. He finished with 61 starts, his most since 2014-15 with Pittsburgh when he started 64 times.

Fleury could face a similar scenario with Subban sidelined unless the Knights are in position to give a few extra starts to Dansk or Sparks.

“I love playing, actually. It’s more fun than sitting, right?” Fleury said. “I feel like when you play a lot, sometimes it’s just easier in your head. You just get in a groove. You just get used to it. Sometimes when you’ve been going 100 percent, your head’s good, you read the play well.”

The trend around the NHL recently has been to distribute starts more evenly between goaltenders.

Fleury, who turns 35 in November, was given the day off Friday, and Gallant said the Knights will reduce Fleury’s practice time to limit wear and tear on his body.

“We worry about that all the time. It’s a big issue, but you know what? I think practices are a lot harder than games. I really do,” Gallant said. “When we can give him these days off and refresh him, I see no issue with it. I can play him 110 games this year as long as he doesn’t practice. Take that you analytic guys.”

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.