Golden Knights’ Max Pacioretty gets 500th career point

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2019 - 9:28 pm
 

Left wing Max Pacioretty earned his 500th career point during the Golden Knights’ game against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Pacioretty was credited with an assist on Mark Stone’s goal with 12 minutes remaining.

The former Canadiens captain has 250 goals and 250 assists in 706 NHL games.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

