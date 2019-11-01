Golden Knights’ Max Pacioretty gets 500th career point

Left wing Max Pacioretty earned his 500th career point during the Golden Knights’ game against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) shoots on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Keith Kinkaid (37) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pacioretty was credited with an assist on Mark Stone’s goal with 12 minutes remaining.

The former Canadiens captain has 250 goals and 250 assists in 706 NHL games.

