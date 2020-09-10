Golden Knights name goalie for Game 3 of Western Conference Final

The Golden Knights are looking to take a 2-1 lead over the Dallas Stars when the teams meet in the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) tap sticks during warm-up before NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action against the Vancouver Canucks, in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Robin Lehner and Anton Khudobin will face each other for the second straight game Thursday in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Lehner will make his fifth start in six games for the Knights. The 29-year-old pending unrestricted free agent is 9-4 with a .924 save percentage and 1.84 goals-against average in the postseason. He posted his NHL-leading fourth shutout of the playoffs in Game 2 against the Stars on Tuesday.

For his career, Lehner ranks fifth in career postseason save percentage (.929) and 11th in goals-against average (1.92) among goaltenders with 15 or more games played.

“What I like about Lehner (is) his composure,” coach Pete DeBoer said Thursday morning. “He makes a lot of tough saves look easy because of his composure in the net. He gives you a good feeling back there.”

Khudobin will make his fifth straight start. The 34-year-old Russian has been Dallas’ primary starter with three-time Vezina Trophy finalist Ben Bishop largely unavailable.

Khudobin is 9-6 with a .912 save percentage and 2.82 goals-against average. He was pulled after the second period of Game 2 on Tuesday after allowing three goals on 27 shots.

Rookie Jake Oettinger made his NHL debut in relief of Khudobin and stopped all five shots he faced.

