Golden Knights need to recapture ‘Vegas Flu’

The Golden Knights, including Deryk Engelland, center, celebrate after a shootout win over the Arizona Coyotes in a NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Renee Powell, left, Humberto Galindo, center, and Homero Gonzalez, right, celebrate a Golden Knights win against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights won 6-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A Golden Knights fan holds up their baby during the third period of the game against the New York Rangers on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights lost to the New York Rangers 5-0. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Vegas fans dress up for Halloween at T-Mobile Arena during the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Erin Colegrove and Kharisma Rodriguez cheer a Vegas Golden Knights goal over the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans cheer for Vegas during their NHL hockey game with the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights fans press up to the glass in hopes of getting a puck before the first period of their NHL Hockey game versus the Anaheim Ducks at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights fans celebrate another goal over the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of their NHL Hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass, center, celebrates with Mark Stone, left, and Paul Stastny after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

More than two years after the first reported outbreak, a vaccine may have been developed for the Vegas Flu.

T-Mobile Arena, one of the most energetic and respected home venues in the NHL, is no longer providing the Golden Knights with a steady stream of points. Instead the team’s previously vaunted home-ice advantage has utterly disappeared in Year 3.

Sunday’s 5-0 loss to the New York Rangers was a stark reminder of that fact. The Knights were shut out at home for the first time since Feb. 19, 2018. They had given their fans at least one goal to cheer for in their previous 68 home games.

If treatment for the Vegas Flu, the nickname for the Knights’ home-ice advantage, really is suddenly available, the team needs to adapt quickly. That starts Tuesday with a 7 p.m. date with the Chicago Blackhawks.

“I think teams are coming in here and playing hard because they know it’s such a tough building to play in,” right wing Ryan Reaves said. “We’re getting teams’ best and sometimes we might not be mentally prepared for the push they’re coming with. I think it’s something we have to learn quick because you have to take care of business on home ice to reach your goals.”

The Knights made the playoffs each of their first two seasons in part due to sterling home records. They were 29-10-2 at home in 2017-18, tied for the fifth-best home record in the league. They ranked eighth with a 24-12-5 mark last season.

After Sunday, they are 7-6-3 this year. They are one of seven teams with more losses than wins at home. Their 43.75 winning percentage and 62.5 points percentage at home rank fifth-worst and tied for ninth-worst, respectively.

“It’s definitely something we want to get back,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “It’s definitely an advantage for us and we haven’t taken advantage of it. We’ve got unbelievable fans.”

It isn’t just that the Knights are losing games at T-Mobile Arena. It’s the fashion that they’re doing so.

The Knights have been outscored 50-47 at home and have put together several disappointing efforts. They have lost by five goals on home ice twice already this season: Sunday against the Rangers and Oct. 25 against the Colorado Avalanche. They had done so only once previously in franchise history: March 14, 2018 against the New Jersey Devils.

“Last game was definitely frustrating,” left wing Max Pacioretty said. “We have to find a way to dig out of it.”

Breaking that home-ice lull might mean waking up their fans. The Knights so often in their first two seasons seemed to score early, whip the home crowd into a frenzy and ride that momentum into a win. That hasn’t happened nearly as often this season. That’s because the team is prone to slow starts.

The Knights have scored first eight times in their 16 home games. They got the first goal in 25 of their 41 home games last season and 24 of 41 in 2017-18.

“If we score on our chances, I think that’s it,” center William Karlsson said. “When you have the crowd into it, it’s a whole lot more fun to play.”

