Golden Knights open season with victory
Mark Stone scored the go-ahead goal 49 seconds into the third period Thursday, and the Golden Knights beat Anaheim in the season opener at T-Mobile Arena.
Mark Stone scored the go-ahead goal 49 seconds into the third period Thursday, and the Golden Knights earned a 5-2 victory over Anaheim in the season opener at T-Mobile Arena.
Stone, who was named the first captain in franchise history Wednesday, also set up Max Pacioretty’s third-period goal with an outstanding individual effort.
Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo picked up an assist on Stone’s goal in his debut after he signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contract during free agency.
The Knights were playing at home for the first time since March 3 and improved to 3-1 in season openers. No fans were allowed to attend the game.
The teams complete their two-game series at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
Robin Lehner became the first goaltender other than Marc-Andre Fleury to start an opener for the Knights and overcame a shaky start.
Max Comtois scored two goals 3:36 apart in the first period for Anaheim to tie the score after a hot start by the Knights.
Jonathan Marchessault put the Knights ahead 1:07 into the first period, and Tomas Nosek made it 2-0 a little more than a minute later when he banged in a pass from Ryan Reaves.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.