Golden Knights outlast Calgary Flames

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2020 - 6:44 pm
 

CALGARY, Alberta — Shea Theodore scored with 1:10 remaining in the third period, and the Golden Knights moved back into first place in the Pacific Division with a 5-3 victory over Calgary on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Nick Holden had a goal and an assist, and Max Pacioretty, Tomas Nosek and Jonathan Marchessault (empty net) also scored for the Knights, who led 2-0 after the first period.

Robin Lehner won his third straight start since arriving at the trade deadline and finished with 19 saves.

Matthew Tkachuk tied the game with three minutes remaining for Calgary. Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube had the Flames’ goals in the second period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

