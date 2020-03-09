Golden Knights outlast Calgary Flames

Shea Theodore scored with 1:10 remaining in the third period, and the Golden Knights moved back into first place in the Pacific Division with a 5-3 victory over Calgary.

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Zach Whitecloud, left, and Nick Holden during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny, right, tires to get the puck before Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier, left, is checked by Calgary Flames' Zac Rinaldo during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, right, shoots against Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Holden, right, celebrates his goal with teammates Brandon Pirri, left, and Nick Cousins during first-period NHL hockey game action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Cousins, left, gets past Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta — Shea Theodore scored with 1:10 remaining in the third period, and the Golden Knights moved back into first place in the Pacific Division with a 5-3 victory over Calgary on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Nick Holden had a goal and an assist, and Max Pacioretty, Tomas Nosek and Jonathan Marchessault (empty net) also scored for the Knights, who led 2-0 after the first period.

Robin Lehner won his third straight start since arriving at the trade deadline and finished with 19 saves.

Matthew Tkachuk tied the game with three minutes remaining for Calgary. Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube had the Flames’ goals in the second period.

