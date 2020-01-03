Golden Knights players read mean tweets with dads

In a video posted on social media Friday, Shea Theodore, Ryan Reaves and Jonathan Marchessault read mean tweets with their father figures.

Jonathan Marchessault reads mean tweets from hockey fans with his father-in-law, Alain Gravel. (Golden Knights)

Remember “Chance reads mean tweets?”

Sooooo we've seen that some of you don't seem to like @ChanceNHL, our lovable Gila Monster mascot friend. The talking Gila Monster's reply👇 pic.twitter.com/JeV4KZfBKV — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 27, 2017

The Golden Knights are at it again, but this time with their dads.

In a video posted on social media Friday, Shea Theodore, Ryan Reaves and Jonathan Marchessault read mean tweets with their father figures.

"Find someone who loves you as much as Shea Theodore loves not having a full set of teeth" 😂 Sometimes people tweet mean things about our players. Sometimes those tweets get read on camera by the dads. Enjoy 😆 pic.twitter.com/IEYgEyKDOj — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 3, 2020

Of course, their dads didn’t like what people had to say.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on Twitter.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.