57°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights players read mean tweets with dads

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2020 - 12:21 pm
 

Remember “Chance reads mean tweets?”

The Golden Knights are at it again, but this time with their dads.

In a video posted on social media Friday, Shea Theodore, Ryan Reaves and Jonathan Marchessault read mean tweets with their father figures.

Of course, their dads didn’t like what people had to say.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on Twitter.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
 
Golden Knights win wild game against Flyers
By / RJ

The Golden Knights will play plenty of home games in 2020. But there won’t be another like their first, a madcap, delirious 60-minute hockey spectacle Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.