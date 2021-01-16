Golden Knights prepare to host Ducks for 2nd time in 3 days

The coronavirus pandemic forced the NHL to alter the schedule this season to minimize travel, so teams will be playing two-game series at the same location.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) checks Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm (47) during the second period of an NHL season-opening game before no crowd at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights’ pre-scout of their next opponent was easier than normal Friday.

That’s because the Knights face the Anaheim Ducks — whom they defeated 5-2 in their opener — for the second time in three days Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. It will present an interesting dynamic.

The Knights have never played the same opponent in consecutive home games. But that’s the new normal this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, as they play every opponent at least twice in a row.

“It feels a little bit like a playoff series because we never get to do this,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “We have to avoid the potholes that these type of situations traditionally have, and that’s you relax and take a deep breath because you won the first game. The team who lost is going to have a whole different desperation level to their game because they’re not going to want to get swept or start 0-2.”

The Knights played the same opponent twice in a row four times in their first three seasons, but each matchup featured both teams playing one home game. This year is different. There are no “one-and-dones.” The Knights will play the same team twice in the same location to minimize travel.

Left wing Max Pacioretty suggested after Thursday’s game that could lead to plenty of tight-checking games once teams figure out each other’s tendencies. That means the Knights might have to make adjustments in the second game of each series.

“When you play back to backs like that, you win the first game and you maybe come back a little loose in the second,” left wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “We got to be ready the same way we started last night.”

Tuch ends streak

Left wing Alex Tuch cracked a big smile Friday knowing he did something for the first time in his NHL career: He played in a season opener.

Tuch was in the American Hockey League for the Knights’ first-ever game in 2017 and was injured to start the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. He shook off that string of bad luck to play Thursday and finished the game with an empty-net goal.

“I do wish there were fans,” he said. “But it felt really good.”

Important anniversary

DeBoer celebrated his one-year anniversary as the Knights’ coach Friday.

He’s 16-5-2 in the regular season and 12-8 in the postseason. But the record hardly reflects the year that was because of the unique circumstances caused by the pandemic.

“You couldn’t pack more drama into a year in my life than you could in the last 12 months between taking this job, the pause, the bubble playoff experience, (being) back for another training camp,” DeBoer said. “What we’re still dealing with obviously around the world. It’s been a memorable year for sure.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.