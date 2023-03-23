Golden Knights preview: 2 players to return against Flames

Golden Knights rookie goaltender Logan Thompson will start for the first time since Feb. 9 in Thursday’s road game against the Calgary Flames.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) defends against the New York Islanders in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) takes a shot at the goal under pressure from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights will get two players back for Thursday’s 6 p.m. game with the Calgary Flames.

Goaltender Logan Thompson will make his first start since suffering a lower-body injury Feb. 9 against Minnesota. Center Nicolas Roy will return to the lineup after missing 14 games with a lower-body injury.

Thompson, an All Star as a rookie, is 20-13-3 with a .914 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average this season. Roy has 25 points in 54 games.

Both should provide the Knights a boost as they try to hold onto their lead in the Pacific Division and Western Conference standings.

“Some familiar faces back in there,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Happy to have them.”

Getting Thompson back is key for the Knights, who have started a franchise record five goaltenders since the All-Star break.

The team has 11 games remaining to determine who will start in the playoffs. Thompson is one contender. Two-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick is another. Laurent Brossoit, who has yet to play since suffering a lower-body injury Feb. 25 but is on the trip with the team, also could get in the mix.

The Knights don’t have much time to make a decision, but Cassidy wanted to keep expectations simple for Thompson’s first start back.

“Just give us a chance to win,” Cassidy said. “That’s what we want out of a goaltender every night. You don’t have to win a hockey game for us but give us a chance.”

Roy has been the Knights’ fourth-line center the majority of the season, but he should get a shot at an elevated role upon his return. Center Teddy Blueger has taken his spot after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins. General manager Kelly McCrimmon said one of the reasons the Knights added Blueger was the move could free Roy to move higher in the lineup.

He appears likely to start at third-line center between left wing Chandler Stephenson and right wing Phil Kessel.

“It was tough to watch our guys, but they played well,” Roy said. “It’s good to be back now.”

Other lineup information was not immediately available.

Knights at Flames (6 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Flames -140; total 6½

Knights record: 44-21-6

Flames record: 32-25-15

Head-to-head: Knights 1-2-0

