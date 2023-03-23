Golden Knights preview: Goaltender to return against Flames

Golden Knights rookie goaltender Logan Thompson will start for the first time since Feb. 9 in Thursday’s road game against the Calgary Flames.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) defends against the New York Islanders in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Logan Thompson is back.

The Golden Knights rookie goaltender will start Thursday against the Calgary Flames, making his first appearance since suffering a lower-body injury Feb. 9 in Minnesota.

Thompson is 20-13-3 with a .914 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average this season. He played well enough the first half of the season to make the Pacific Division All-Star team.

Thompson’s return is a major boost for the Knights, who have started a franchise record five goaltenders since the All-Star break.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit shouldn’t be far behind after missing the past 12 games with a lower-body injury.

“Let’s hope LT and LB find their game,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday. “How many starts can we give them to truly do that? That’s going to be the tough part. I’m not that worried about it. As long as they’re playing well, hopefully it won’t matter.”

Thompson’s start comes in an important division game for the Knights, who have a two-point lead on second-place Los Angeles with 11 games remaining. Calgary is fighting for its playoff life. The Flames are four points behind the Winnipeg Jets in the wild-card standings with 10 games to go.

Calgary is 2-1 against the Knights, winning 3-2 at home Oct. 18 and 7-2 at T-Mobile Arena on March 16.

Thompson, a Calgary native, made 37 saves in that first loss against the Flames. The Knights hope he can author a similar performance Thursday and put himself back in the mix to be the team’s No. 1.

“That’s going to play itself out here over the next three weeks or a month,” Cassidy said. “I really believe LT and LB need to get some reps before we can say be excited.”

Lineup information was not immediately available.

Knights at Flames (6 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Flames -140; total 6½

Knights record: 44-21-6

Flames record: 32-25-15

Head-to-head: Knights 1-2-0

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.