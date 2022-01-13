62°F
Golden Knights prospect named to US Olympic hockey team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2022 - 2:52 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2022 - 2:54 pm
Michigan's Brendan Brisson (19) skates down the ice during an NCAA college Big Ten hockey tourn ...
Michigan's Brendan Brisson (19) skates down the ice during an NCAA college Big Ten hockey tournament game against Ohio State, Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson was named Thursday to the U.S. men’s hockey team for the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Brisson, a sophomore forward at Michigan, leads the fourth-ranked Wolverines with 14 goals in 23 games. His 27 points are tied for sixth in the country, and he was named the Big Ten Conference’s second star last week after posting three goals and two assists in a sweep of No. 10 Massachusetts.

The Knights selected Brisson in the first round (No. 29 overall) of the 2020 draft.

The NHL announced Dec. 22 that its players will not participate in the Olympics, paving the way for college players and European-based professionals to represent the U.S. from Feb. 3 to 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

