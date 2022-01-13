Golden Knights prospect named to US Olympic hockey team

Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson, a sophomore forward at Michigan, was a first-round pick in the 2020 draft. He leads the fourth-ranked Wolverines with 14 goals.

Golden Knights prospect Brendan Brisson was named Thursday to the U.S. men’s hockey team for the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Brisson, a sophomore forward at Michigan, leads the fourth-ranked Wolverines with 14 goals in 23 games. His 27 points are tied for sixth in the country, and he was named the Big Ten Conference’s second star last week after posting three goals and two assists in a sweep of No. 10 Massachusetts.

The Knights selected Brisson in the first round (No. 29 overall) of the 2020 draft.

The NHL announced Dec. 22 that its players will not participate in the Olympics, paving the way for college players and European-based professionals to represent the U.S. from Feb. 3 to 20.

