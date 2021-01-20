Golden Knights prospects competing in Silver Knights camp

Peyton Krebs and Kaedan Korczak couldn’t play in the AHL in a normal year. But circumstances are allowing them to practice with the Silver Knights during training camp.

The Henderson Silver Knights Kaedan Korczak (6), right, defends against Peyton Krebs (18) during a team practice

The Henderson Silver Knights Peyton Krebs (18) skates during a team practice

The Henderson Silver Knights Kaedan Korczak (6) during a team practice

The Henderson Silver Knights Jake Leschyshyn(39) and Peyton Krebs (18) during a team practice

The Golden Knights sought to bring an American Hockey League franchise to Henderson in part to keep a closer eye on their prospects.

Already, they’re getting to watch two up close that they normally wouldn’t. Peyton Krebs and Kaedan Korczak, the Knights’ first two picks in the 2019 draft, are taking part in Silver Knights training camp after winning silver with Team Canada this month at the World Junior Championship.

The two probably would be playing with their junior teams in a typical season. Now, the NHL is just down the road.

“Each and every one of us came here to play in the NHL,” Krebs said. “For me especially, I want to be there. With these times, you definitely have an opportunity.”

Usually, drafted prospects as young as Krebs and Korczak can’t play in the AHL if they also belong to a Canadian Hockey League team. The NHL’s agreement with the CHL — which is comprised of three junior leagues — prevents players from being sent to the minors before they turn 20 or play four junior seasons.

Krebs, a forward, and Korczak, a defenseman, are both 19.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting complications for junior hockey has given NHL teams a little bit of wiggle room. The Western Hockey League — where both play — intends to play a 24-game season but hasn’t decided when it will start. So, for now, the two prospects are in Henderson with the Silver Knights.

“Both have got great careers ahead of them here,” said Silver Knights coach Manny Viveiros, who faced both last season in the WHL. “As far as how long they’ll be with me, I can’t predict that.”

For Krebs, the camp is an opportunity to showcase how much he’s grown since he was part of the Golden Knights’ postseason roster in the summer. The versatile forward is coming off an impressive showing for Canada. He was tied for the second-most points on the team with eight despite playing right wing, his third-best position.

Krebs, a natural center and left-hand shot, said it had been years since he played on the right.

“It was a lot of fun to get used to that position and try to create some opportunities that way,” said Krebs, who was selected 17th overall. “I’ll play anywhere. I’ll play D if I have to as long as I’m contributing and helping the team win.”

Korczak stood out in the tournament just by making the roster. Canada had 20-first round picks on the team, including six defensemen, but Korczak cracked that stacked blue line and played in all seven games. The right-hand shot hopes to keep the momentum going in the Silver Knights’ camp.

“I think I translated that over here,” said Korczak, who was picked 41st. “I’ve been feeling great on the ice.”

Krebs felt great as a member of the Golden Knights for the playoffs and is hungry to return.

“That gave me a taste, and I want to go back,” he said. “Where I’m at, trying to make the NHL, it’s an exciting time.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.