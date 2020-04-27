94°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights’ radio station to air more classic games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2020 - 4:37 pm
 

More Golden Knights radio broadcasts are on the way.

An additional eight games from the inaugural season will be broadcast on Fox Sports radio KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM), the team’s flagship station announced Monday.

The expanded schedule begins Wednesday and concludes May 13, with games airing every other day. Each broadcast begins at 6 p.m. Pacific and features the entire game.

The next broadcast is from the Knights’ 4-2 victory over Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2017.

The full schedule (original air date in parentheses):

Wednesday – Golden Knights 4, Los Angeles Kings 2 (Nov. 19, 2017)

Friday – Golden Knights 5, San Jose Sharks 4 (OT) (Nov. 24, 2017)

Sunday – Golden Knights 4, Nashville Predators 3 (SO) (Dec. 8, 2017)

May 5 – Golden Knights 5, Dallas Stars 3 (Dec. 9, 2017)

May 7 – Golden Knights 2, Pittsburgh Penguins 1 (Dec. 14, 2017)

May 9 – Golden Knights 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (Dec. 19, 2017)

May 11 – Golden Knights 3, Los Angeles Kings 2 (OT) (Dec. 28, 2017)

May 13 – Golden Knights 6, Toronto Maple Leafs 3 (Dec. 31, 2017)

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

