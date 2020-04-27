Golden Knights’ radio station to air more classic games

An additional eight games from the Golden Knights’ inaugural season will be broadcast on the team’s flagship radio station.

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) looks on as the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal by Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

More Golden Knights radio broadcasts are on the way.

An additional eight games from the inaugural season will be broadcast on Fox Sports radio KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM), the team’s flagship station announced Monday.

The expanded schedule begins Wednesday and concludes May 13, with games airing every other day. Each broadcast begins at 6 p.m. Pacific and features the entire game.

The next broadcast is from the Knights’ 4-2 victory over Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2017.

The full schedule (original air date in parentheses):

Wednesday – Golden Knights 4, Los Angeles Kings 2 (Nov. 19, 2017)

Friday – Golden Knights 5, San Jose Sharks 4 (OT) (Nov. 24, 2017)

Sunday – Golden Knights 4, Nashville Predators 3 (SO) (Dec. 8, 2017)

May 5 – Golden Knights 5, Dallas Stars 3 (Dec. 9, 2017)

May 7 – Golden Knights 2, Pittsburgh Penguins 1 (Dec. 14, 2017)

May 9 – Golden Knights 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (Dec. 19, 2017)

May 11 – Golden Knights 3, Los Angeles Kings 2 (OT) (Dec. 28, 2017)

May 13 – Golden Knights 6, Toronto Maple Leafs 3 (Dec. 31, 2017)

