95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights, Raiders to face off in charity softball event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2021 - 3:28 pm
 
Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, right, watches his ball sail over the left field w ...
Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, right, watches his ball sail over the left field wall in the second inning during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Jordan Rey, 2, right, looks up at the crowd during the playing of the national anthem before th ...
Jordan Rey, 2, right, looks up at the crowd during the playing of the national anthem before the start of the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Former Oakland Raiders running back Marcus Allen fires up his team during the Battle For Vegas ...
Former Oakland Raiders running back Marcus Allen fires up his team during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves makes a catch in left field during the Battle For Vegas C ...
Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves makes a catch in left field during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Ballpark is packed during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the T ...
Las Vegas Ballpark is packed during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at , in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Play ball!

A star-studded charity softball game is returning to Las Vegas Ballpark this summer on Saturday, July 24.

The Battle for Las Vegas presented by Dollar Loan Center will feature two teams, one captained by Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith and the other by former Raider running back Marcus Allen.

“This event is a home run and one I’m so excited to bring back, especially this year,” said Smith, who hosts the event. “We can’t wait to take the field, have some fun and raise money for deserving local charities. I’m grateful for this opportunity to give back and hopefully, take the winning title back!”

The Knights, Raiders and other professional athletes are expected to participate as well as celebrities and media personalities.

The game begins at 7:30 p.m., but gates open at 5:30 p.m. with a home run derby at 6:30 p.m.

Chance, Spruce the Goose and the Aviator are expected to make an appearance, as well as the Golden Aces and DJ Green. “America’s Got Talent” finalist Daniel Emmet will sing the National Anthem.

Tickets for the game go on-sale June 14 at noon. Las Vegas Ballpark season ticket holders and those that download the Summerlin App can purchase pre-sale tickets on June 11 at noon. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Las Vegas Ballpark ticket office.

In 2019, the Battle of Las Vegas softball event raised over $136,000 for local charities. This year, money raised will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders trim safety position by one on Thursday
Raiders trim safety position by one on Thursday
2
Newly acquired Raiders lineman ‘ahead of curve’ in ACL recovery
Newly acquired Raiders lineman ‘ahead of curve’ in ACL recovery
3
Raiders mailbag: 3 key players expected back for minicamp
Raiders mailbag: 3 key players expected back for minicamp
4
Jon Gruden long shot to win NFL Coach of the Year award
Jon Gruden long shot to win NFL Coach of the Year award
5
Veteran’s arrival could mean fewer snaps for second-year CB
Veteran’s arrival could mean fewer snaps for second-year CB
Like and follow Vegas Nation
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) is upended between Golden Knights defenseman ...
Golden Knights-Avalanche Game 6 recap
By / RJ

Highlights from the Golden Knights’ series-clinching victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.