Golden Knights, Raiders meet in Las Vegas charity softball game

Team Marcus Allen rallied to defeat Team Reilly Smith 20-16 on Saturday at a sold-out Las Vegas Ballpark. Proceeds from the event benefited the Tyler Robinson Foundation.

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves makes a catch in left field during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Aces cheer for the Golden Knights during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict, right, celebrates with Oakland Raiders safety Johnathan Abram during the home run derby at the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict, left, and Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves joke around during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco takes a swing during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lee Orchard, aka The Golden Knight, left, fires up the crowd during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, left, holds Jordan Rey, 2, as he gets a high five from former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves, left, signs autographs before the start of the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Oakland Raiderettes perform during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, right, watches his ball sail over the left field wall in the second inning during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights Knight Line drummers perform before the start of the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Aces cheer for the Golden Knights during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco takes a swing during the home run derby at the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lee Orchard, aka The Golden Knight, left, high fives a fan during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, left, takes a photo with Grace Jacobson before the start of the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco takes a swing during the home run derby at the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Former Oakland Raiders running back Marcus Allen fires up his team during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Ciarra Soto, right, and Teagan Barker cheer during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Ballpark is packed during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at , in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland takes a swing during the home run derby at the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Members of the Golden Knights and Oakland Raiders participated in the Battle for Vegas charity softball game Saturday at a sold-out Las Vegas Ballpark.

Proceeds from the event benefited the Tyler Robinson Foundation, which was formed by local band Imagine Dragons and provides financial support for pediatric cancer families.

Team Marcus Allen rallied to defeat Team Reilly Smith 20-16 on home runs by former major leaguer Shane Victorino and Raiders defensive end Arden Key in the final at-bat.

Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault smacked nine home runs, and former major leaguer Jose Canseco launched several balls off the side of City National Arena to help Team Reilly Smith win the Home Run Derby 25-22.

Team Reilly Smith included Knights teammates Deryk Engelland, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Ryan Reaves and Shea Theodore. Former UNLV basketball standout Anderson Hunt and the UFC’s Megan Olivi also played.

Current Raiders Johnathan Abram, Trent Brown, Vontaze Burfict, Maurice Hurst Jr. and Josh Jacobs highlighted Team Marcus Allen with MMA fighter Frank Mir.

Local country music artist Sierra Black performed the national anthem, which included a flyover by three F-35 Lightning II jets from Nellis Air Force Base. Wayne Newton and Imagine Dragons’ Daniel Platzman sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/ GoldenKnights and @ HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.