Golden Knights, Raiders meet in Las Vegas charity softball game
Team Marcus Allen rallied to defeat Team Reilly Smith 20-16 on Saturday at a sold-out Las Vegas Ballpark. Proceeds from the event benefited the Tyler Robinson Foundation.
Members of the Golden Knights and Oakland Raiders participated in the Battle for Vegas charity softball game Saturday at a sold-out Las Vegas Ballpark.
Proceeds from the event benefited the Tyler Robinson Foundation, which was formed by local band Imagine Dragons and provides financial support for pediatric cancer families.
Team Marcus Allen rallied to defeat Team Reilly Smith 20-16 on home runs by former major leaguer Shane Victorino and Raiders defensive end Arden Key in the final at-bat.
Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault smacked nine home runs, and former major leaguer Jose Canseco launched several balls off the side of City National Arena to help Team Reilly Smith win the Home Run Derby 25-22.
Team Reilly Smith included Knights teammates Deryk Engelland, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Ryan Reaves and Shea Theodore. Former UNLV basketball standout Anderson Hunt and the UFC’s Megan Olivi also played.
Current Raiders Johnathan Abram, Trent Brown, Vontaze Burfict, Maurice Hurst Jr. and Josh Jacobs highlighted Team Marcus Allen with MMA fighter Frank Mir.
Local country music artist Sierra Black performed the national anthem, which included a flyover by three F-35 Lightning II jets from Nellis Air Force Base. Wayne Newton and Imagine Dragons’ Daniel Platzman sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”
