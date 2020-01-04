Golden Knights rally to defeat Blues in overtime
Chandler Stephenson scored on a breakaway with 1:59 remaining in overtime Saturday, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 5-4 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights trailed 3-0 after the first period, but tallied four unanswered goals and extended their win streak to four.
Ryan Reaves and Paul Stastny scored against their former team in the second period to spark the Knights, who registered 10 shots on goal through the first 31-plus minutes.
Nicolas Roy swatted in a loose puck at 3:02 of the third period to tie the score at 3 before Reilly Smith notched his 16th goal at 9:50 of the third period to put the Knights ahead.
David Perron, a key member of the Knights’ inaugural team, answered for the Blues when he blew a slap shot past Marc-Andre Fleury with 7:10 remaining to even the score at 4. Perron finished with a goal and two assists.
The Knights played without Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) for the second straight game and lost Cody Glass to an apparent right leg injury with 13:11 remaining.
Alex Pietrangelo, Jaden Schwartz and Oskar Sundqvist had first-period goals for St. Louis, which scored on three of its first nine shots.
