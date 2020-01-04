Golden Knights rally to defeat Blues in overtime

Chandler Stephenson scored on a breakaway with 1:59 remaining in overtime Saturday, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck in front of St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops the puck in front of St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights' Paul Stastny during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights celebrate a goal by Ryan Reaves during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck against St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) moves the puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen (34) defends the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

St. Louis Blues fans celebrate their team's first goal against the Golden Knights in the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70) moves the puck in front of Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) battles for the puck against St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) takes St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo (41) to the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) eyes the puck in front of St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' left wing Max Pacioretty (67) skates with the puck past St. Louis Blues' St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) and Jay Bouwmeester during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chandler Stephenson scored on a breakaway with 1:59 remaining in overtime Saturday, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 5-4 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights trailed 3-0 after the first period, but tallied four unanswered goals and extended their win streak to four.

Ryan Reaves and Paul Stastny scored against their former team in the second period to spark the Knights, who registered 10 shots on goal through the first 31-plus minutes.

Nicolas Roy swatted in a loose puck at 3:02 of the third period to tie the score at 3 before Reilly Smith notched his 16th goal at 9:50 of the third period to put the Knights ahead.

David Perron, a key member of the Knights’ inaugural team, answered for the Blues when he blew a slap shot past Marc-Andre Fleury with 7:10 remaining to even the score at 4. Perron finished with a goal and two assists.

The Knights played without Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) for the second straight game and lost Cody Glass to an apparent right leg injury with 13:11 remaining.

Alex Pietrangelo, Jaden Schwartz and Oskar Sundqvist had first-period goals for St. Louis, which scored on three of its first nine shots.

