Golden Knights ranked as 13th most valuable NHL franchise

The Vegas Golden Knights, who have played in the postseason in each of their first two years of existence, are ranked as the 13th most valuable franchise at $580 million, a 1 percent increase over the past year.

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) celebrates with teammates Nate Schmidt (88), Alex Tuch (89) and Max Pacioretty (67) after Eakin scored a first-period goal during Game 2 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series against the San Jose Sharks on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights fan Hugo Alcala celebrates with others during a watch party at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April23, 2019, as the Knights tie San Jose Sharks 4-4 during the third period of Game 7 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players celebrate their 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks in an NHL season-opening hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

For the fifth straight year, the NHL’s most valuable team is the New York Rangers, according to Forbes.

The Rangers, who missed the playoffs in each of the past two years, are worth a whopping $1.65 billion. The business magazine released its annual rankings Wednesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights, who have played in the postseason in each of their first two years of existence, are ranked as the 13th most valuable franchise at $580 million, a 1 percent increase over the past year.

According to Forbes, the average value of the league’s 31 teams is $667 million, an increase of 6 percent over 2018.

View the complete list here.

In April, Forbes released its Major League Baseball most valuable team list, and no surprise, the New York Yankees sit atop the list at $4.6 billion.

The world’s most valuable sports team for the fourth straight year is the Dallas Cowboys, who Forbes calculates is worth $5 billion.