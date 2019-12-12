45°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights ranked as 13th most valuable NHL franchise

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2019 - 9:08 pm
 

For the fifth straight year, the NHL’s most valuable team is the New York Rangers, according to Forbes.

The Rangers, who missed the playoffs in each of the past two years, are worth a whopping $1.65 billion. The business magazine released its annual rankings Wednesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights, who have played in the postseason in each of their first two years of existence, are ranked as the 13th most valuable franchise at $580 million, a 1 percent increase over the past year.

According to Forbes, the average value of the league’s 31 teams is $667 million, an increase of 6 percent over 2018.

View the complete list here.

In April, Forbes released its Major League Baseball most valuable team list, and no surprise, the New York Yankees sit atop the list at $4.6 billion.

The world’s most valuable sports team for the fourth straight year is the Dallas Cowboys, who Forbes calculates is worth $5 billion.

