Golden Knights re-sign defenseman to 2-year contract
The Golden Knights re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Dylan Coghlan to a two-year contract Wednesday, a week before the start of training camp.
The Golden Knights re-signed defenseman Dylan Coghlan to a two-year, $1.525 million contract Wednesday, a week before the start of training camp.
Coghlan was a restricted free agent. He had three goals and six points in 29 games last season.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.