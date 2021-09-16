96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Golden Knights

Golden Knights re-sign defenseman to 2-year contract

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2021 - 5:48 pm
 
Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan (52) works through a drill during practice at City Nati ...
Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan (52) works through a drill during practice at City National Arena on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights re-signed defenseman Dylan Coghlan to a two-year, $1.525 million contract Wednesday, a week before the start of training camp.

Coghlan was a restricted free agent. He had three goals and six points in 29 games last season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders add defensive lineman from Chicago Bears
Raiders add defensive lineman from Chicago Bears
2
Las Vegas nurse arrested on child porn charges
Las Vegas nurse arrested on child porn charges
3
Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
Million-dollar slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
4
NAB cancels 2021 Las Vegas convention
NAB cancels 2021 Las Vegas convention
5
Raiders report: Young offensive linemen don’t make the grade
Raiders report: Young offensive linemen don’t make the grade
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST