Golden Knights re-sign defenseman to 2-year contract

Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan (52) works through a drill during practice at City National Arena on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights re-signed defenseman Dylan Coghlan to a two-year, $1.525 million contract Wednesday, a week before the start of training camp.

Coghlan was a restricted free agent. He had three goals and six points in 29 games last season.

