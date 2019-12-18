Golden Knights’ record improves as scoring chances go in

The Golden Knights are starting to take advantage of their scoring chances, which is why their record has started improving lately.

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal by defenseman Shea Theodore (27) against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Part of the Golden Knights’ early season frustrations involved them not taking advantage of their scoring chances.

That’s starting to change.

The Knights averaged 3.2 goals per game in their previous 10 games entering Tuesday, an improvement over their 2.88 mark the rest of the season. Their 7-2-1 record in that span is their best in a 10-game stretch this year.

“First things first, we’re scoring on our opportunities. That’s a big part of the game,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “When you don’t score on your opportunities, it can tilt the way you feel about the game.”

The Knights chances have started going in but they still have a lot of room to improve. They have a 854-741 edge in scoring chances at 5-on-5 this season and their 53.54 scoring chance percentage ranks fourth in the NHL.

They’ve been outscored 76-66 at even strength, however.

“We’re scoring a lot of goals right now but it’s simple goals, going to the net, crashing the net,” left wing William Carrier said. “(We) just have to keep going.”

Hunt returns

Tuesday was Minnesota defenseman Brad Hunt’s second game at T-Mobile Arena since the Knights traded him to the Wild on Jan. 21.

Hunt, who was known for his constant upbeat demeanor, appeared in 58 games over the Knights’ first two seasons. The 5-foot-9 blue liner was a frequent healthy scratch last year, which resulted in him being moved.

The Wild are happy to have him. Hunt played well enough down the stretch to earn a two-year, $1.4 million contract from Minnesota this offseason.

The 31-year-old been a constant in the Wild lineup this year and has 12 points (five goals, seven assists).

“I’m super happy for him,” Schmidt said. “It’s good to see him back. We miss him but I’m happy he’s doing well.”

Dads’ trip

The Knights’ upcoming two-game trip, which features games Thursday in Vancouver and Sunday in San Jose, is their annual dads’ trip, where the players’ fathers are invited to travel with the team.

The Knights went a combined 4-0 on their dads’ trips the previous two seasons. There’s pressure to keep that perfect record intact.

“It’s just a little extra motivation for the boys,” Carrier said. “It’s nice to have our dads around. We don’t want to lose when they’re there.”

Added Schmidt: “It’s the guys that brought you to the rink every day when you were younger. You don’t want to let them down.”

Zucker sits

Las Vegan Jason Zucker didn’t play in Tuesday’s game because of a lower-body injury. The Wild left wing entered Tuesday second on the team with 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists).

Zucker has five points (one goals, four assists) in six career games against the Knights.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.