Golden Knights’ Reilly Smith talks hockey, lacrosse and more — PODCAST

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2019 - 12:02 pm
 
Updated November 15, 2019 - 3:24 pm

On this special episode of the Golden Edge podcast, Golden Knights winger Reilly Smith sits down with Ben Gotz and David Schoen at City National Arena to discuss the team’s recent string of losses, Smith’s family and his upbringing, and more.

