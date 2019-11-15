Golden Knights’ Reilly Smith talks hockey, lacrosse and more — PODCAST
On this special episode of the Golden Edge podcast, Golden Knights winger Reilly Smith sits down with Ben Gotz and David Schoen at City National Arena to discuss the team’s recent string of losses, Smith’s family and his upbringing, and more.
Listen to the podcast below.
