Golden Knights report: Marchessault, Dadonov named stars

Jonathan Marchessault and Evgenii Dadonov each scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) leaves the huddle after scoring a goal during the first period of a NHL hockey game against the Canucks on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights vs. Canucks

At a glance

Knights win 7-4

RJ’s three stars

3. Canucks winger Nils Hoglander — The 20-year-old from Sweden twice had the tying goal and added an assist for his first career three-point game. He was consistently Vancouver’s most dangerous forward.

2. Knights winger Jonathan Marchessault — A two-goal night, including the go-ahead tally on a power play in the third period. He’s produced seven goals in the past six games at a time when the injury-riddled Knights have needed his offense the most.

1. Knights winger Evgenii Dadonov — He finished with two goals and an assist and continues to score at opportune times. His first goal late in the first started the Knights on their way after falling behind 2-0, and he added an insurance goal in the third period.

Key play

Thatcher Demko’s delay of game penalty.

The net behind the Canucks goaltender was dislodged a handful of times throughout the evening, and the last one proved costly for Vancouver.

Demko knocked the net off its pegs at 7:03 of the third period and was given a delay-of-game penalty. He protested the call to no avail, and Marchessault put the Knights ahead on the ensuing power play.

It was Marchessault’s 100th goal in his career with the Knights. He also extended his points streak to six games.

Key stat

0 — The number of losses in regulation the Knights have against Vancouver during the regular season. The Knights improved to 9-0-2 and all time and own a plus-22 goal differential in the series.

Hutton debuts

Defenseman Alec Martinez was scratched after receiving more than 50 stitches as a result of a skate blade to the face Thursday.

That opened the door for Ben Hutton to make his first appearance with the Knights since he was signed Oct. 28. And it came against one of his former clubs.

Vancouver drafted Hutton in the fifth round in 2012 before he went to the University of Maine. He played 276 games for the Canucks from 2015 to 2019.

Hutton logged 9:29 of ice time and had a scrap with Canucks forward Jason Dickinson late in the third.

Leschyshyn on the board

Two nights after two rookies notched their first NHL goal, Jake Leschyshyn joined the club in the third period when he scored in his 13th career appearance.

The 2017 second-round pick picked up his first career point earlier with the primary assist on Reilly Smith’s second-period goal.

Knights quote

“I turned the puck over my first shift for a goal. I took a penalty on my second shift for a goal. So it couldn’t be any worse. But I definitely felt better as the game went on.” — Mark Stone

