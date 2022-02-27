Golden Knights report: Watch the team’s new pregame introduction

It was clear Saturday’s matchup with the Colorado Avalanche was important to the Golden Knights when they debuted a new pregame introduction at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates a goal with right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche

Avalanche win 3-2

RJ’s three stars

3. Avalanche center Alex Newhook — The 21-year-old rookie created numerous chances from his spot on the third line. He got the primary assist on Colorado’s first goal.

2. Knights right wing Reilly Smith — He was outstanding at both ends of the rink and had a team-high six shots on goal. He had a fantastic deflection in the neutral zone to set up the Knights’ second goal.

1. Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper — He made 34 saves to beat the Knights for the second time in 11 days. He improved to 26-6-2 this season.

Key play

Center Nathan MacKinnon’s go-ahead goal.

Center William Karlsson was stripped of the puck in the offensive zone, and the Avalanche quickly went the other way. Defenseman Cale Makar entered the Knights’ end with MacKinnon to his left and slid a pass across. MacKinnon was at the top of the left circle, but fired the puck past goaltender Laurent Brossoit 6:06 into the third period for his 15th goal.

It came on his first shot on goal, after he had 14 Friday against Winnipeg.

Key stat

3 — The number of shots on goal the Avalanche had in the third period.

It was a pretty meager total considering Colorado entered the final period trailing 2-1. But two of those shots found the back of the net to give the Avalanche their fifth win when trailing after two periods.

New pregame intro

The Knights made clear Saturday’s game was important before the puck was dropped.

The team debuted a new pregame introduction video and routine after using the same one for most of their first 28 home games. They only deviated for their two matchups with the Seattle Kraken and their Jan. 2 game against the Winnipeg Jets.

The new intro featured the Golden Knight and his cloaked opponent battling at the top of a tower projected onto the ice. The landscape even rotated midway through the fight. The Knight, of course, defeated his foe and knocked him from the tower before the players skated onto the ice.

Black History Month

Saturday’s matchup was the Knights’ Black History Month game.

The team wore specialty warmup jerseys that were later auctioned off, with a portion of the proceeds supporting a scholarship through the Urban Chamber of Commerce.

Professional boxer Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali, rang the rally siren before the first period. Local youth organization Broadway in the Hood performed during the second intermission. Roxann McCoy, president of the Las Vegas branch of the NAACP, cranked the siren before the third period.

Knights’ next 10

Vs. San Jose, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Vs. Boston, 6 p.m. Thursday

At Anaheim, 7 p.m. Friday

Vs. Ottawa, 5 p.m. March 6

At Philadelphia, 4 p.m. March 8

At Buffalo, 4 p.m. March 10

At Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. March 11

At Columbus, 3 p.m. March 13

At Winnipeg, 5 p.m. March 15

Vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m. March 17

