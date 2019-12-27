Golden Knights rookie Cody Glass returns against Ducks

Golden Knights rookie Cody Glass returned Friday against the Anaheim Ducks after missing the previous eight games with an upper-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) waits for a face off during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) crouches in pain during the second period of the game against the New York Rangers on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Glass was escorted off the ice by teammates. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass, center, celebrates with Mark Stone, left, and Paul Stastny after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Cody Glass received the best present he could ask for Friday: a lineup spot.

The Golden Knights rookie played for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury Dec. 8. Glass skated on the Knights’ third line with center Paul Stastny and left wing Alex Tuch.

“Obviously, it sucks not being with the team and just watching a lot,” Glass said after Friday’s morning skate. “I just can’t wait to be back playing.”

Glass, 20, missed the previous eight games because of his injury. He received an elbow to the back of his head from left wing Brendan Lemieux in the second period of the Knights’ 5-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Dec. 8.

The NHL fined Lemieux $2,000 for the hit. The blow caused Glass to miss games for the first time since his Oct. 2 NHL debut.

“He’s handled it well,” rookie defenseman Nic Hague said Friday morning. “I know he’s really ready to come back. He definitely misses it.”

Glass came back at right wing despite the fact that he played center, his natural position, in the game he was injured. In his absence trade acquisition Chandler Stephenson moved to center and played well.

Stephenson, 25, had five points and was a plus-6 while Glass was out. He did that at second-line center between left wing Max Pacioretty and right wing Mark Stone, while Stastny took Glass’ place at third-line center.

“He’s a little quicker than I thought,” coach Gerard Gallant said of Stephenson. “He’s a little more skilled than I thought. He’s got the opportunity to play with some top players and he’s played real well. He’s doing a real good job for us so far.”

That stretch by Stephenson kept him at center Friday but it’s not as if Glass was complaining. Glass was just happy to not be watching from the press box. He said it was helpful to watch veteran players like Stastny from above and observe things he could apply to his game.

“I think kind of watching certain players you pick things up,” Glass said. “Like me, I’m a young player and I’m just trying to learn as much as I can.”

Holiday magic

Glass’ father Jeff and older brother Matthew were in Las Vegas for the NHL’s three-day holiday break. They passed the time in part by seeing magician David Copperfield at MGM Grand.

“That was a cool experience,” Cody Glass said. “I’m a big fan of magic so that was a lot of fun.”

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.