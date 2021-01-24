Golden Knights score late, blank Coyotes in series finale
William Karlsson scored with 42.7 seconds left in the third period and Marc-Andre Fleury earned the shutout in the Golden Knights 1-0 victory Sunday over Arizona.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — William Karlsson scored with 42.7 seconds left in the third period and the Golden Knights’ pulled out a 1-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday before announced crowd of 2,672 at Gila River Arena.
Marc-Andre Fleury earned the shutout as the Knights took six of eight points from Arizona during the four-game series.
Fleury moved into 17th place on the all-time list with his 62nd career shutout, breaking a tie with Turk Broda.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
