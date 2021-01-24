Golden Knights score late, blank Coyotes in series finale

William Karlsson scored with 42.7 seconds left in the third period and Marc-Andre Fleury earned the shutout in the Golden Knights 1-0 victory Sunday over Arizona.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates with center Jonathan Marchessault (81) after scoring the game winning goal against the Arizona Coyotes in the third period during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes the save on Vegas Arizona Coyotes right wing Phil Kessel (81) in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) skates with puck in front of Arizona Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson in the third period during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) centers the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun in the third period during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — William Karlsson scored with 42.7 seconds left in the third period and the Golden Knights’ pulled out a 1-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday before announced crowd of 2,672 at Gila River Arena.

Marc-Andre Fleury earned the shutout as the Knights took six of eight points from Arizona during the four-game series.

Fleury moved into 17th place on the all-time list with his 62nd career shutout, breaking a tie with Turk Broda.

