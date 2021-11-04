Golden Knights set to acquire star center in blockbuster trade

The Golden Knights filled their need for an elite center, acquiring three-time all star Jack Eichel from Buffalo early Thursday, according to multiple reports.

To land the 25-year-old standout, the Knights reportedly are set to send a package to the Sabres with forward Alex Tuch and prospect Peyton Krebs as the centerpiece.

The Knights were willing to make the move despite Eichel’s $10 million salary cap hit and uncertainty over his health.

Eichel is sidelined with a herniated disk in his neck and feuded with the Sabres’ organization for months over how to treat the injury, preferring to undergo an artificial disk replacement surgery. That procedure never has been performed on an NHL player, and the Sabres recommended Eichel receive a fusion surgery.

Under NHL collective bargaining agreement, teams have the final say on the treatment of injuries.

The medical standoff drew the attention of Knights goaltender Robin Lehner, who spoke out in defense of Eichel in early October.

By making the trade, the Knights are indicating they will approve Eichel’s disk replacement surgery, which comes with a two- to three-month recovery period.

Eichel was the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft behind Connor McDavid and spent one season at Boston University before jumping to the NHL.

He signed an eight-year, $80 million contract extension in 2017 and was named the Sabres’ captain before the 2018-19 season at age 21.

Eichel posted a career-high 82 points in 77 games that season and was 10th in the league with 78 points (36 goals, 42 assists) in 68 games when the 2019-20 schedule was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eichel was hurt March 7 when he was checked into the end boards by Casey Cizikas of the New York Islanders, ending his injury-plagued season.

He missed the final 33 games and finished with two goals and 18 points. In his postseason exit interview, Eichel said there was a “disconnect” between him and the team about how to treat his neck injury.

That led to a monthslong dispute that saw Eichel fire his agent and hire Pat Brisson, the father of Knights 2020 first-round pick Brendan Brisson, to help broker a trade to a team that would sign off on his artificial disk replacement surgery.

Eichel failed his physical at the start of training camp and was stripped of the captaincy by the Sabres in September.

The native of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, is a five-time 20-goal scorer and appeared in three straight All-Star Games from 2018 to 2020.

He is signed through 2025-26, and the no-movement clause in his contract kicks in after this season, according to CapFriendly.com.

