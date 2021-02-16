Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore expected to play vs. Avalanche

Defenseman Shea Theodore said he will return to the lineup when the Golden Knights host Colorado on Tuesday. He missed the past three games with an upper-body injury.

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Defenseman Shea Theodore will return to the lineup when the Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Theodore was a full participant in Tuesday’s morning skate after he missed the past three games with an upper-body injury.

“Anytime you miss games you definitely miss being out there,” Theodore said. “It’s exciting get back into the routine and be on the ice tonight.”

Theodore was involved in a collision with Anaheim’s Nicolas Deslauriers during the first period Feb. 9 and sat out the final 4:43 of the period after absorbing the hit.

He returned for the second period and assisted on Nicolas Roy’s goal to give the Knights a 4-1 lead. But Theodore did not take a shift in the third period of the 5-4 victory and sat out Thursday’s game against the Ducks.

Theodore was not on the trip for the game at San Jose on Saturday and was scratched from Sunday’s 1-0 home victory over Colorado.

Theodore has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 10 games and leads Knights defensemen in scoring.

