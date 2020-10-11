Golden Knights sign forward Tomas Nosek, 2 AHL forwards

The Golden Knights officially re-signed forward Tomas Nosek to a one-year, $1.25 million contract and added two more forwards Saturday.

The Golden Knights officially re-signed forward Tomas Nosek to a one-year, $1.25 million contract Sunday and added two more forwards, as well.

Tomas Jurco and Danny O’Regan each signed one-year, $700,000 contracts with the team.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon previously announced that Nosek was returning. The 28-year-old from the Czech Republic is one of the original members of the team and scored the first goal at T-Mobile Arena.

Nosek, who was an unrestricted free agent, matched his career high with eight goals last season in 67 games.

Jurco, 27, is a former second-round pick and appeared in 12 games for Edmonton with two assists. In 213 career NHL games with the Oilers, Chicago and Detroit, he’s recorded 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists).

O’Regan, 26, played for Knights coach Pete DeBoer in San Jose before he was traded to Buffalo as part of the deal for Evander Kane. He had 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 62 games for Hartford of the American Hockey League.

Jurco and O’Regan are likely to play this season with the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL.

