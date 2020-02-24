72°F
Golden Knights sign Nick Holden to 2-year extension

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2020 - 1:44 pm
 

The Golden Knights re-signed defenseman Nick Holden to a two-year, $3.4 million contract extension, the team announced Monday on Facebook.

The 32-year-old has five goals and 11 points in 54 games and has formed a steady partnership with Shea Theodore.

Holden makes $2.2 million this season and was set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

