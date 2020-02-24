Golden Knights sign Nick Holden to 2-year extension

The Golden Knights re-signed defenseman Nick Holden to a two-year, $3.4 million contract extension, the team announced Monday on Facebook.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The 32-year-old has five goals and 11 points in 54 games and has formed a steady partnership with Shea Theodore.

Holden makes $2.2 million this season and was set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

