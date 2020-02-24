Golden Knights sign Nick Holden to 2-year extension
The Golden Knights re-signed defenseman Nick Holden to a two-year, $3.4 million contract extension, the team announced Monday on Facebook.
The Golden Knights re-signed defenseman Nick Holden to a two-year, $3.4 million contract extension, the team announced Monday on Facebook.
The 32-year-old has five goals and 11 points in 54 games and has formed a steady partnership with Shea Theodore.
Holden makes $2.2 million this season and was set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.