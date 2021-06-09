Golden Knights snag 3-2 series lead after OT win over Avs

Mark Stone scored 50 seconds into overtime to give the Golden Knights a victory over the Colorado Avalanche and a 3-2 series lead in the West Division final at Ball Arena.

DENVER — Mark Stone scored 50 seconds into overtime, and the Golden Knights fought back for a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of the West Division final on Tuesday at Ball Arena.

The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can close out Colorado in Game 6 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Alex Tuch cut the deficit to 2-1 early in the third period when he batted the puck out of the air after the Knights forced a turnover in the offensive zone. Jonathan Marchessault flipped a shot over Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer at the end of a three-on-two rush to tie the score at 4:07 of the third and extend his points streak to five games.

Brandon Saad put the Avalanche on top with 1.8 seconds left in the first period as his long-range shot fooled Marc-Andre Fleury and sailed past his glove.

Colorado controlled the second period, holding the Knights without a shot on goal for more than 10 minutes. The pressure led to Joonas Donskoi’s one-timer off a feed from rookie Alex Newhook at 16:28 of the second period.

