Golden Knights

Golden Knights snag 3-2 series lead after OT win over Avs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, left, fights for control of the puck with Colora ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, left, fights for control of the puck with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Conor Timmins during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, stops a shot as defenseman Ryan Graves, f ...
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, stops a shot as defenseman Ryan Graves, front right, works against Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, stops a shot by Vegas Golden Knights righ ...
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, stops a shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, front, deflects a shot next to goaltender Philipp Gru ...
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, front, deflects a shot next to goaltender Philipp Grubauer during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer puts on his mask during a timeout in the first p ...
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer puts on his mask during a timeout in the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, June 8, 2021,in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy, right, cheks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Conor Timmi ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy, right, cheks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Conor Timmins during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch, right, scores a goal past Colorado Avalanche goalten ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch, right, scores a goal past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer in the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer reacts after giving up a goal to Vegas Golden Kn ...
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer reacts after giving up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Mark Stone scored 50 seconds into overtime, and the Golden Knights fought back for a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of the West Division final on Tuesday at Ball Arena.

The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can close out Colorado in Game 6 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Alex Tuch cut the deficit to 2-1 early in the third period when he batted the puck out of the air after the Knights forced a turnover in the offensive zone. Jonathan Marchessault flipped a shot over Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer at the end of a three-on-two rush to tie the score at 4:07 of the third and extend his points streak to five games.

Brandon Saad put the Avalanche on top with 1.8 seconds left in the first period as his long-range shot fooled Marc-Andre Fleury and sailed past his glove.

Colorado controlled the second period, holding the Knights without a shot on goal for more than 10 minutes. The pressure led to Joonas Donskoi’s one-timer off a feed from rookie Alex Newhook at 16:28 of the second period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

