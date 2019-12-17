Golden Knights spread holiday cheer to local hospitals

The Golden Knights visited University Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center on Monday to spread a little holiday cheer.

Golden Knights players, from left, Reilly Smith, Shea Theodore, Alex Tuch, Mark Stone, and Brayden McNabb laugh as they watch their colleague play hockey with children at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Members of the Golden Knights, their cheer team Vegas Vivas! and the Knights Guard visited children at the hospital. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Golden Knights player Mark Stone hands a signed hat to Xavier Lee, 9, next to his mother Jodie Albee and his dad Jason Lee at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Members of the Golden Knights, their cheer team Vegas Vivas! and the Knights Guard visited children at the hospital. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Vegas Vivas! cheerleader Samantha G., from left, guards the goal as Knights Guards members Rochelle J. and Paige N., cheer on Titan Bickhem, 7, and his brother Jacob Bickhem, 10, as their mother Andria Clark looks on at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Members of the Golden Knights, their cheer team Vegas Vivas! and the Knights Guard visited children at the hospital. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Golden Knights player Malcolm Subban guards the goal against Titan Bickhem, 7, from left, and his brother Jacob Bickhem, 10, as their mother Andria Clark looks on at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Members of the Golden Knights, their cheer team Vegas Vivas! and the Knights Guard visited children at the hospital. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Rochelle J., from left, Paige N., both members of the Knights Guard, cheer on Titan Bickhem, 7, and his brother Jacob Bickhem, 10, as their mother Andria Clark looks on at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Members of the Golden Knights, their cheer team Vegas Vivas! and the Knights Guard visited children at the hospital. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Golden Knights player Malcolm Subban guards the goal against Titan Bickhem, 7, and his brother Jacob Bickhem, 10, at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Members of the Golden Knights, their cheer team Vegas Vivas! and the Knights Guard visited children at the hospital. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Knights Guard member Paige N., far left, cheers on Titan Bickhem, 7, and his brother Jacob Bickhem, 10, as their mother Andria Clark looks on at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Members of the Golden Knights, their cheer team Vegas Vivas! and the Knights Guard visited children at the hospital. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Knights Guard member Paige N., from left, Vegas Vivas! members Brittany L. and Alley B., center and right, talk to Xavier Lee, 9, next to his mother Jodie Albee and his dad Jason Lee at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Members of the Golden Knights, their cheer team Vegas Vivas! and the Knights Guard visited children at the hospital. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Malcolm Subban let in a few goals Monday that he’ll happily add to his ledger.

The Golden Knights goaltender did his best to spread holiday cheer by letting a few young patients at University Medical Center score on him in a game of ball hockey. Other Knights helped in different ways.

Defenseman Nick Holden called bingo. Center William Karlsson donned a green hat that sang “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury delivered an inflatable doughnut to a patient. All as part of what’s becoming a holiday tradition for the Knights: Visiting local hospitals and trying to spread joy.

Monday, in addition to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, players went to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

“Honestly, it’s a lot of fun,” said right wing Reilly Smith, smiling below his Santa hat. “To be able to come here, spread Christmas cheer and light up kids’ faces, it’s something that’s so easy for us to do and it goes such a long way. We’re all extremely happy to do it.”

The Knights also delivered gifts to the patients they visited, like hats autographed by members of the team. Defenseman Nate Schmidt was eager to deliver them, pulling a cart full of them room to room and calling it his sleigh.

The Knights hope that’s enough to lift a few spirits around the holidays.

“I mean, when I was a kid I would’ve loved to have a local pro hockey team come in and see me if I was ever in the hospital,” right wing Alex Tuch said. “Just to put one smile (on their face), let alone get the kid a little excited, that means the world. That’s what’s we’re trying to do.”

Pacioretty earns first star

Knights left wing Max Pacioretty received a pair of honors Monday. He was named the NHL’s First Star of the week by the league and the player of the week by the NHL Players Association.

Pacioretty led all skaters last week with eight points (five goals, three assists) in four games. He had a two-goal, two-assist effort in Sunday’s 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, his fifth career game with four or more points.

Pacioretty leads the Knights in goals (15), assists (19) and points (34).

“When you’re doing well personally, it means your team is probably doing well,” Pacioretty said. “That’s the case right now. We’re playing some really good hockey and I’m playing with really good linemates and getting a lot of opportunities.”

Knights not wild about Minnesota

The Knights are 1-5-0 in their six meetings with Tuesday’s opponent, the Minnesota Wild. Their 16.7 points percentage against the Wild is their lowest against any opponent.

The Knights are also 0-3 against Minnesota at T-Mobile Arena. The Wild are one of three teams — along with the Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers — that have yet to lose in the building.

“They’ve given us trouble from Day 1, haven’t they?” coach Gerard Gallant said. “Hopefully we’ll solve it tomorrow. That’s a team that we’ve had a lot of trouble against for sure. That’s a veteran team. They play real well. They had a tough start to this year, but the last month-and-a-half they’ve been one of the best teams in the league. It should be a battle tomorrow.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com.