Golden Knights strike early in exhibition win over Coyotes

Right wing Reilly Smith tallied two goals in the first period, and the Golden Knights grabbed a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in an exhibition game Thursday.

Arizona Coyotes' Taylor Hall (91) crashes into Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) as Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) is scored on as Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Cousins (21) celebrates and Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) looks on during the first period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) is scored on by the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Taylor Hall (91) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) during the first period in an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) celebrates a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Christian Fischer (36) and Zach Whitecloud (2) battle for the puck as Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) comes across the crease during the first period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco (75) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) during the first period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Christian Dvorak (18) and Jakob Chychrun (6) trip up Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) during the second period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Alex Goligoski (33) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) during the second period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Carl Soderberg (34) drags Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) across the ice during second-period NHL hockey exhibition game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Jason Demers (55) trips up Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) during the second period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Christian Fischer (36) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) during the second period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) celebrates a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz (8) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) and Zach Whitecloud (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey exhibition game in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday July 30, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Not since the Golden Knights’ inaugural season has there been an exhibition game more anticipated than Thursday’s.

After more than four months away, the Knights picked up where they left off.

Reilly Smith scored twice in the first period, and the Knights grabbed a 4-1 victory over Arizona on Thursday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

“There was a flurry in the third where they grabbed some momentum, some power plays where we got on our heels a bit,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “But for sure through the first 40, 45 minutes of the game, I really liked how we put pressure on them offensively and didn’t give up much defensively.”

Nick Cousins added an empty-net goal and two assists, and Alex Tuch added a goal and an assist as part of a seven-point effort from the third line.

The Knights saw plenty to build on before they open round-robin play against Dallas on Monday.

Smith helped the Knights win the special teams battle, as he scored short-handed off an assist from William Karlsson and converted on a power play later in the first period.

The Knights finished 1-for-6 (11 shots) on the power play in their first game since the NHL paused its season March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we did a good job moving the puck around, and from the defensive side, I think we penalty killed well tonight and made it tough on them,” Smith said.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury got the start and turned in a solid effort as he battles with Robin Lehner for the No. 1 job.

Fleury finished with 22 saves after a quiet first period when the Coyotes were held without a shot for more than 17 minutes.

Taylor Hall had Arizona’s goal at 9:14 of the third period when he poked home a loose puck after a scramble in front.

”Our team played very well, and they didn’t get too many opportunities,” Fleury said. “I thought we were solid five-on-five. We had the puck a lot. We controlled the play a lot, created some chances.”

The Knights played without leading scorer Max Pacioretty, who remains in Las Vegas to rehabilitate what DeBoer termed a “minor injury.”

The team’s leading scorer during the regular season with 32 goals and 66 points was replaced by Chandler Stephenson on the first line against Arizona.

Smith notched a career-high 27 goals during the regular season and provided the offense for the Knights in the first period.

The winger forced a turnover and finished off a two-on-one with penalty kill partner William Karlsson at 8:42 and converted on a power play after Jonathan Marchessault drew a tripping penalty on Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

Smith dragged the puck around Arizona’s Alex Goligoski and snapped a shot from the left hashmark past goalie Darcy Kuemper’s glove at 16:23.

“I think we were probably a little sloppy at the start,” Smith said. “It seemed like there was a lot of bodies running into each other at the start of the game. I thought we did a good job cleaning it up after that.”

Physical winger Ryan Reaves created a talking point with about six minutes remaining in the second period when he decked Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz with a check to the head.

Schmaltz was forced to leave the game, and the hit will put Reaves back in the spotlight entering the postseason.

Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt left with about eight minutes to play, but DeBoer said Schmidt cramped up and was removed as a precaution.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.