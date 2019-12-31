Golden Knights top Ducks to finish 2019 on high note

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury moved into sixth place on the all-time wins list, and the Golden Knights beat Anaheim 5-2 in a Tuesday matinee at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a score by right wing Mark Stone (61) during the first period of their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 26 saves to move into sixth place on the all-time wins list, and the Golden Knights beat Anaheim 5-2 in a Tuesday matinee at T-Mobile Arena.

Fleury notched his 455th career victory, breaking a tie with Curtis Joseph. He is three wins behind Henrik Lundqvist of the Rangers, who play Tuesday at Edmonton.

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice in the third period, including on a penalty shot with 9:04 remaining to put the Knights ahead 4-1.

Mark Stone and Alex Tuch had goals in the first period, as the Knights outshot Anaheim 22-5 in the opening 20 minutes. Reilly Smith added a second-period goal.

The Knights improved to 6-2-1 in their past nine games and are the third Western Conference team to hit 50 points.

