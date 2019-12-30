52°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights get 1 representative at NHL All-Star Game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2019 - 12:15 pm
 

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will be the Golden Knights’ lone representative at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

Fleury is an All-Star for the fifth time. The 35-year-old goaltender has earned the honor each of his three seasons with the Knights.

Fleury is 15-8-3 with a .912 save percentage and 2.74 goals-against average. He tied Curtis Joseph for the sixth-most wins all-time with 454 after the Knights’ 4-1 victory against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

The NHL All-Star Skill Competition will take place Jan. 24 and the All-Star Game will take place Jan. 25 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

