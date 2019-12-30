Golden Knights get 1 representative at NHL All-Star Game
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will represent the Golden Knights at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Fleury is an All-Star for the fifth time. The 35-year-old goaltender has earned the honor each of his three seasons with the Knights.
Fleury is 15-8-3 with a .912 save percentage and 2.74 goals-against average. He tied Curtis Joseph for the sixth-most wins all-time with 454 after the Knights’ 4-1 victory against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.
The NHL All-Star Skill Competition will take place Jan. 24 and the All-Star Game will take place Jan. 25 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
